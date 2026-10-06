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‘The Good Daughter’ sets release date as Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead Peacock thriller

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead Peacock’s ‘The Good Daughter,’ a gripping thriller about sisters confronting a mystery tied to their family’s past.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn in a still from 'The Good Daughter' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)
Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn in a still from 'The Good Daughter' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Peacock has set November 12 as the release date for ‘The Good Daughter,’ a six-part thriller starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy. The limited series is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novel of the same name. Slaughter wrote all six episodes and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series follows sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn as a new attack forces them to confront painful memories and buried secrets from their family's past.

Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn in a still from 'The Good Daughter'
Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn in a still from 'The Good Daughter' (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Rose Byrne plays Samantha Quinn, while Meghann Fahy portrays her sister Charlotte. The sisters grew up in Pikeville, a small Southern town where a violent event shattered their family. 20 years later, they have built separate lives and attempted to leave those memories behind. Charlotte has followed in her father's footsteps into the legal profession and now works as a lawyer. Her life changes when another attack occurs in Pikeville, and she becomes the first witness on the scene.

As she searches for answers, she is forced to confront buried secrets and the difficult history connecting her family. The case also brings their complex sisterly bond into focus.

Brendan Gleeson as Rusty in a still from 'The Good Daughter'
Brendan Gleeson as Rusty in a still from 'The Good Daughter' (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Brendan Gleeson portrays the sisters' father. The supporting cast includes Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Drew Cheek. Steph Green directs all six episodes. Her previous credits include ‘Watchmen’ and ‘The Americans.’ Green also executive produces alongside Karin Slaughter, Byrne, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Casey Haver. Slaughter is also the author of the books behind the ‘Will Trent’ series and ‘Pieces of Her.’

Rose Byrne has a long list of film and television credits. She is known for playing Ellen Parsons in the legal drama ‘Damages,’ as well as roles in films including ‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘Neighbors,’ ‘Spy,’ and ‘Insidious.’ More recently, she starred in the Apple TV+ series ‘Physical’ and ‘Platonic.’ Peacock also lists ‘Physical’ and ‘Bridesmaids’ among her notable previous works. 

Shayna Benardo as Kelly Wilson in a still from 'The Good Daughter'
Shayna Benardo as Kelly Wilson in a still from 'The Good Daughter' (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Meghann Fahy became widely known for playing Sutton Brady in ‘The Bold Type.’ She later appeared as Daphne Sullivan in the second season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ a role that earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble. Her more recent credits include Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ and the limited series ‘Sirens.’

Although ‘The Good Daughter’ is set in the fictional Southern town of Pikeville, production took place in Georgia. Filming began in the Atlanta area in March 2025, with locations including Assembly Studios in Doraville and Griffin City Hall. The production was also included on Georgia’s official film-production listings, which identified ‘The Good Daughter’ as one of the productions filmed in the state.

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