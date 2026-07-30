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Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ role revealed as all clues point to one iconic Marvel character

After months of fan theories and secrecy, a report has seemingly uncovered Sadie Sink’s rumored role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Sadie Sink attends the 'Stranger Things 5' UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)
Sadie Sink attends the 'Stranger Things 5' UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

Marvel Studios spent months ensuring nobody could figure out who Sadie Sink was playing in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’. The ‘Stranger Things’ star was barely visible in promotional material and stayed away from discussing her character throughout the film’s press tour. Even that tiny glimpse of her in one trailer, where her face was not shown, only fueled even more speculation among Marvel fans. Well, it appears the mystery may finally be over. According to GameRadar, Sink’s long-secret Marvel role has been revealed, and many fan theories seem to have landed surprisingly close to the mark. While audiences had spent months debating whether she could be portraying Firestar, Rachel Cole, or another Marvel character, the report claims Sink is actually stepping into the shoes of one of the X-Men’s most recognizable heroes. If true, Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Liza Colón-Zayas, Michael Mando, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Tramell Tillman, Zendaya, Marvin Jones III, Jacob Batalon and Eman Esfandi attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures'
(L-R) Liza Colón-Zayas, Michael Mando, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Tramell Tillman, Zendaya, Marvin Jones III, Jacob Batalon and Eman Esfandi attend the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The reported reveal probably won’t shock fans who had been following every set photo and production update. Ever since filming began, social media was packed with theories, connecting Sink to Jean Grey. Her signature red hair already made the comparison easy, and photos from the set showing her in green and yellow clothing only pushed those rumors even further. Jean Grey is hardly a newcomer to superhero fans. She first appeared in Marvel’s original ‘X-Men’ comic book released in 1963. Known for extraordinary telepathic and telekinetic abilities, Jean can communicate directly with minds, read thoughts, influence others mentally, create psychic connections, and manipulate objects through sheer mental force. 

Movie audiences have already seen Jean Grey on the big screen before. Famke Janssen portrayed the character throughout Fox’s original ‘X-Men’ trilogy, while Sophie Turner later took over the role in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and ‘Dark Phoenix’. If the latest report proves accurate, Sink would become the third actress to bring the powerful mutant to theaters. Interestingly, GameRadar also reports that this version of Jean Grey does not completely follow the comics. Instead of growing up with her family before eventually arriving at Professor Xavier’s school, the backstory takes a different route. 

A screengrab of a mysterious villain taken from one of the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teasers (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @leanmeanspideymachine)
A screengrab of a mysterious figure (potentially Sadie Sink's character) taken from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures⁩)

The outlet claims Jean and her sister, Sara Grey, were placed for adoption after their mother struggled to handle their developing mutant abilities. Of course, fans should keep one important detail in mind before treating the report as official. Neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has confirmed Sink’s character publicly. The wait for confirmation, however, is almost over. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ arrives in theaters on July 31, meaning fans won’t have to rely on speculation much longer. Whether the reported reveal is accurate or not, one thing is certain: keeping Sadie Sink’s role hidden has been one of Marvel’s best-kept secrets in recent memory. By this time tomorrow, everyone will finally know exactly who she is playing.

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