MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Steve Lacy may have just spoiled Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ mystery role: ‘She’s the villain’

Steve Lacy's red carpet comment has fans wondering whether he accidentally hinted at Sadie Sink's mystery role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Steve Lacy and Sadie Sink at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Lacy and Sadie Sink at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

A surprising red carpet moment has sparked fresh speculation about Sadie Sink's mystery role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’. During the film's Los Angeles premiere, singer-songwriter Steve Lacy appeared to casually mention a character that many fans immediately linked to Sink. The moment quickly spread across social media, leaving Marvel fans wondering whether an important casting secret had just slipped out. 

Lacy, whose song 'Oh Yeah?' appears in the upcoming Marvel film, was asked which character he was most excited to see without revealing spoilers. Instead of avoiding the question, he answered, "Jean," before adding that she was "the villain" with "a reason to her madness." The interviewer visibly reacted to the unexpected response, seemingly realizing the answer could reveal more than intended. When asked directly whether he had spoiled something, Lacy simply replied that he liked the character and did not explain further.

Although Lacy never mentioned Sadie Sink by name or specifically said "Jean Grey," fans quickly connected the dots. Sink joined the cast earlier this year, but Marvel Studios has never confirmed which character she plays. Because Jean Grey remains one of Marvel's most recognizable mutants, many viewers took Lacy's answer as an accidental confirmation. Others, however, pointed out that neither Marvel nor the actress has officially addressed the speculation.

The clip soon exploded across X, where fans reacted with jokes and disbelief. One user joked that the interviewer immediately realized what had happened after hearing Lacy's response. Another claimed the singer had effectively confirmed the long-rumored casting that Marvel had worked hard to keep under wraps. A third joked that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would never forgive such an unexpected spoiler if it proved true.

Screenshot of potential Sadie Sink character from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer [Image Source: X | Marvel]
Screenshot of potential Sadie Sink character from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer [Image Source: YouTube | Marvel]

Despite the online frenzy, there is still no official confirmation that Sink is playing Jean Grey. According to The Wrap, a representative for Lacy did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the viral moment. Until Marvel breaks its silence, the entire discussion remains fan speculation fueled by Lacy's unexpected remarks. The studio has built a reputation for guarding major casting reveals, making many fans question whether the comment was genuine or simply misunderstood.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ arrives nearly five years after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity. The sequel welcomes several new faces, including Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink, while Tom Holland returns as the friendly neighborhood superhero. Whether Lacy accidentally revealed Sink's character or simply fueled another Marvel theory should become clear when the film swings into theaters on July 31.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Obsession' star in talks to join 'The Mummy' sequel alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz
MOVIES

'Obsession' star in talks to join 'The Mummy' sequel alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Universal has already announced that the movie will be released on the big screen on October 15, 2027
3 hours ago
Taylor Sheridan announces two new movies after moving away from ‘Yellowstone’ franchise
YELLOWSTONE

Taylor Sheridan announces two new movies after moving away from ‘Yellowstone’ franchise

Moving past TV and beloved ‘Yellowstone’, Taylor Sheridan is returning to movies by writing two upcoming feature films.
3 hours ago
‘The Gilded Age’ star to play Robert Langdon in new Dan Brown series for Netflix
MOVIES

‘The Gilded Age’ star to play Robert Langdon in new Dan Brown series for Netflix

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon returns in Dan Brown’s 2025 novel ‘The Secret of Secrets’ as he is drawn into another high-stakes mystery.
15 hours ago
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ sequel gets disappointing update despite script being ready
MOVIES

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ sequel gets disappointing update despite script being ready

Following the success of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Jonathan Goldstein says a sequel script is ready with an update on possible sequel.
18 hours ago
New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ SDCC reveal casts doubt on Elizabeth Olsen's Latverian Witch theory
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ SDCC reveal casts doubt on Elizabeth Olsen's Latverian Witch theory

The final San Diego Comic-Con 2026 costume reveal has shifted ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ fan theories away from Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff
1 day ago
Hayley Atwell teases Peggy Carter’s return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after seven years during SDCC
MOVIES

Hayley Atwell teases Peggy Carter’s return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after seven years during SDCC

Hayley Atwell says Peggy Carter returns in a 'very different light' in 'Avengers: Doomsday' after seven years
1 day ago
Ryan Gosling named Marvel’s newest MCU superhero during surprising San Diego Comic-Con reveal
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

Ryan Gosling named Marvel’s newest MCU superhero during surprising San Diego Comic-Con reveal

Marvel took over Comic-Con Saturday, announcing the casting of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider
1 day ago
‘Black Panther 3’ finally gets release date as Ryan Coogler reveals major casting update at 2026 SDCC
MOVIES

‘Black Panther 3’ finally gets release date as Ryan Coogler reveals major casting update at 2026 SDCC

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler revealed that 'The Long Walk' actor would take on the lead role in the film
1 day ago
Where was ‘72 Hours’ filmed? Kevin Hart fans may be surprised by where most of Miami-set movie was shot
MOVIES

Where was ‘72 Hours’ filmed? Kevin Hart fans may be surprised by where most of Miami-set movie was shot

Miami may be the backdrop in ‘72 Hours’, but most of the movie came to life somewhere completely different. Here is the full filming story.
3 days ago
Is ‘Her Private Hell’ streaming? Here’s where to watch Nicolas Winding Refn’s new movie
MOVIES

Is ‘Her Private Hell’ streaming? Here’s where to watch Nicolas Winding Refn’s new movie

‘Her Private Hell’ is Nicolas Winding Refn's first film in 10 years
3 days ago