Steve Lacy may have just spoiled Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ mystery role: ‘She’s the villain’

Steve Lacy's red carpet comment has fans wondering whether he accidentally hinted at Sadie Sink's mystery role in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

A surprising red carpet moment has sparked fresh speculation about Sadie Sink's mystery role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’. During the film's Los Angeles premiere, singer-songwriter Steve Lacy appeared to casually mention a character that many fans immediately linked to Sink. The moment quickly spread across social media, leaving Marvel fans wondering whether an important casting secret had just slipped out.

Lacy, whose song 'Oh Yeah?' appears in the upcoming Marvel film, was asked which character he was most excited to see without revealing spoilers. Instead of avoiding the question, he answered, "Jean," before adding that she was "the villain" with "a reason to her madness." The interviewer visibly reacted to the unexpected response, seemingly realizing the answer could reveal more than intended. When asked directly whether he had spoiled something, Lacy simply replied that he liked the character and did not explain further.

BRAND NEW DAY POTENTIAL SPOILERS: steve lacy just spoiled a major character and plot point dawgggggg pic.twitter.com/mHP3mzr1JE — juan (@JuanEditzs) July 28, 2026

Although Lacy never mentioned Sadie Sink by name or specifically said "Jean Grey," fans quickly connected the dots. Sink joined the cast earlier this year, but Marvel Studios has never confirmed which character she plays. Because Jean Grey remains one of Marvel's most recognizable mutants, many viewers took Lacy's answer as an accidental confirmation. Others, however, pointed out that neither Marvel nor the actress has officially addressed the speculation.

The clip soon exploded across X, where fans reacted with jokes and disbelief. One user joked that the interviewer immediately realized what had happened after hearing Lacy's response. Another claimed the singer had effectively confirmed the long-rumored casting that Marvel had worked hard to keep under wraps. A third joked that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would never forgive such an unexpected spoiler if it proved true.

Screenshot of potential Sadie Sink character from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer [Image Source: YouTube | Marvel]

Despite the online frenzy, there is still no official confirmation that Sink is playing Jean Grey. According to The Wrap, a representative for Lacy did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the viral moment. Until Marvel breaks its silence, the entire discussion remains fan speculation fueled by Lacy's unexpected remarks. The studio has built a reputation for guarding major casting reveals, making many fans question whether the comment was genuine or simply misunderstood.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ arrives nearly five years after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity. The sequel welcomes several new faces, including Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink, while Tom Holland returns as the friendly neighborhood superhero. Whether Lacy accidentally revealed Sink's character or simply fueled another Marvel theory should become clear when the film swings into theaters on July 31.