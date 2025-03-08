Famke Janssen crushes Conan O'Brien with her thighs in wild 1995 video — and he instantly regretted it

A curious O'Brien asked, “Wait the new villain a woman who kills men with her thighs now what do...the thighs shoot something what are we talking here.”

Late-night television has seen its fair share of jaw-dropping moments, but few compare to the unforgettable encounter between Conan O’Brien and Famke Janssen. Janssen, famous for her fierce role as Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, left the talk show host (and the audience) in shock as she demonstrated her character’s deadly signature move—crushing men with her thighs. In the 1995 episode, O’Brien welcomed Janssen onto the show, he was quick to acknowledge her beauty. He remarked, “You're a very attractive woman. It's very nice to have you here. And, uh, let me say this is very exciting: James Bond, you're in a James Bond movie, and you are the villain, right?”

Janssen, with a playful but serious demeanor, confirmed that her weapon of choice in the film was none other than her powerful thighs. O’Brien, both intrigued and skeptical, pressed for details, “Are you serious…no, no, you're…is that a joke or is that you're serious?” Janssen doubled down, stating with unwavering confidence, “No, I'm dead serious. It's a James Bond movie; What do you expect?” The conversation quickly escalated into one of the most bizarre and hilarious late-night TV moments. As O’Brien continued his curious questioning, Janssen offered to give him a firsthand demonstration. She teased, “You know you want me to do it for you.” The crowd erupted in laughter as a visibly flustered O’Brien hesitated before realizing, “Yeah, you know what, this is what we in the in the business call a no-brainer…how does it work, yeah I would like to see that yeah.”

“Are you serious?”



Conan O’Brien interviewing Famke Janssen for GOLDENEYE. His reaction to her preferred method of killing is perfect. #JamesBond ⚪️⚪️⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/sNkXKrNeFQ — DoubleOKevin (@KevBot_007) November 20, 2024

With the audience on the edge of their seats, Janssen set a condition: “One condition under one condition I'll do it on I want it on the desk a demonstration on the Desk…it well um it's very intimate I don't know if you can handle that.” O’Brien, ever the showman, cleared the table without hesitation. Janssen then instructed him, “You're going to have to come on top of me.” O’Brien, now jittery and nervous, quipped, “I get on top of you…okay where do I go.” Then came the moment of truth. As O’Brien settled into position, Janssen wrapped her legs around him and delivered a theatrical squeeze. A loud cracking sound echoed through the studio, prompting gasps and cheers from the audience.

A breathless O’Brien, now thoroughly humbled, attempted to regain composure. He joked, “Let's not talk anymore, okay…just sort of just hang out..” Reddit users had a lot to say about this. One user wrote, “She always did enjoy a good squeeze.” Another user chimed in, “Man, late night TV used to be fun. It has gotten so boring. Just formulaic, going through the motions, afraid of offending or stepping out of line. Fallon especially.” In another Reddit thread, someone else added, “Yes, hello, I would like to be Conan O’Brien from exactly 3:30-3:43 of this video please.” Another user echoed a similar sentiment, “Yeah, if I were Conan O'Brien I'd have fainted.”

As per Express, beyond her late-night antics, Janssen has opened up about the challenges she faced post-GoldenEye. Despite the film’s massive success, she admitted, “The Bond movie dictated a lot of my relationship with the press… honestly, after GoldenEye, I felt like I was thrown to the wolves. It was just an onslaught of attention, good and bad and everything in between. I decided I’d rather be less famous and do things on my terms. That means I don’t make as much money as other people do. I don’t date famous people. I’m not on social media, but fame comes at a price, and it wasn’t one that I was willing to pay…I already had to deal with the stereotype of having been a model, but then I added another thing: model turned actress turned Bond Girl.”