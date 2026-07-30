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Macaulay Culkin’s secret ‘Home Alone’ pitch flips the traps against Kevin McCallister

Macaulay Culkin has pitched a new ‘Home Alone’ sequel to Disney, bringing adult Kevin McCallister back for a surprising twist.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 15 MINUTES AGO
Still of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in 'Home Alone' (Cover Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox)
Still of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in 'Home Alone' (Cover Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox)

Kevin McCallister could be back to wreak havoc very soon. According to PEOPLE, Macaulay Culkin has pitched a new 'Home Alone' sequel, which will feature him reprising his breakout role. An insider source told the outlet that the proposed project is at very early stages, but Disney seems keen to give it the green light. Apparently, everyone on the team wants the idea to materialize into something. 'The Town With Matthew Belloni' reported in one of his podcasts that Culkin's pitch featured Kevin as a father who gets locked out of the house by his son. Belloni also stressed that Disney is very committed to rebooting the franchise with Culkin. 

Still of Kevin from 'Home Alone'
Still of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) from 'Home Alone' — Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox

Culkin has publicly talked about this pitch in the past. During his 'A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin' tour, the actor aired his thoughts to the world. "I kind of had this idea," he revealed, explaining how Kevin's story might continue decades later. "I'm either a widower or a divorcee. I'm raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard, and I'm not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out." The son would not just let Kevin in, but also set traps for him, he added. He further called the "house" a metaphor of Kevin and his son's relationship. Through the project, he wants to get back to the heart of the franchise. "That's the closest elevator pitch that I have. I'm not completely allergic to it; it's the right thing," he shared.

Still of Kevin from 'Home Alone'
Still of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) from 'Home Alone' — Image Source: Prime Video

It is also no surprise that Disney is interested in the reboot. For years, the studio has been trying to replicate the success of 'Home Alone' and 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' starring Culkin. They released two more sequels with a different cast, and a new Disney+ reboot in 2021.  However, none of them could match the original movies' box office or critical success. Culkin's return could change the fate of the upcoming project. 

A still of Macaulay Culkin (Image Source: Instagram | @culkamania)
A still of Macaulay Culkin (Image Source: Instagram | @culkamania)

'Home Alone,' released in 1990, followed Kevin as he defended his home against robbers after being accidentally left behind by his parents. 'Home Alone 2' followed Kevin's adventures in New York City. If Culkin returns to the project, there is a chance the ensemble from the first two movies also make an appearance. Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara, John Heard. Devin Ratray, Gerry Bamman, Kieran Culkin, and Hillary Wolf featured in both movies alongside Culkin. Heard and O'Hara will not reprise as Peter and Kate, Kevin's parents. Both legendary actors sadly took their last breaths in 2017 and 2026, respectively.

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