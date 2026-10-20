Kevin McKidd lands new BBC drama role after nearly 20 years on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Kevin McKidd plays headteacher Mr McGiver in a six-part BBC drama set among teenage gangs in Airdrie

Kevin McKidd, aka Dr. Owen Hunt from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, has landed his next TV project, which sees him head back home to Scotland. The actor will play Mr McGiver, the headteacher, in the BBC drama ‘The Young Team,’ as reported by Deadline. Laura Fraser has also joined the cast as Angela, the mother of lead character Alan ‘Azzy’ Williams. Fraser’s other credits include ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Breaking Bad’, among others.

Kevin McKidd attends a photocall during Day Four of the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 15, 2026, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

Filming is currently underway in North Lanarkshire, Screen Scotland reports. Glasgow-based Synchronicity Films produces the six-part series for BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland, with FOX Entertainment Global handling global distribution. Paul McGuigan will direct the first three episodes of the show, with Andrew Cumming at the helm for episodes four to six. McGuigan revealed that the role sees him return to directing in Scotland for the first time in three decades, while more than 1,000 young people auditioned for the teenage roles in the open casting call. “I cannot wait to see our Young Team characters come to life, as we bring Graeme’s iconic novel to the screen,” McGuigan told the outlet.

‘The Young Team’ is based on an award-winning novel of the same name by Graeme Armstrong, who created and co-writes the series with Gillian Roger Park and Robert Florence. It follows 15-year-old Azzy, played by Jakob James Smith, who spends his Friday nights in Airdrie with his friends, hoping to join a local gang called the YTP. His efforts to prove his membership to the gang spark off a violent feud between rival gangs as the story delves into the impact of addiction and territory disputes. Set in North Lanarkshire, where filming is currently taking place, the series also stars Connor Newall as Big Kenzie, Scot Greenan as Eck, with Beinn Catchpole as Whytey and David Russell as Broonie.

Kevin McKidd is seen on May 6, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin)

Meanwhile, McKidd’s character Owen Hunt has appeared in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ until the Season 22 finale on May 7, 2026, when co-star Kim Raver, who portrays Teddy Altman, exited the series with him. The actor previously starred in BBC series ‘Gunpowder,’ ‘Treason & Plot’ in 2004 as the Earl of Bothwell, and ‘The Virgin Queen’ in 2005 as the Duke of Norfolk. The ‘Rome’ series, in which he played Lucius Vorenus from 2005 to 2007, led to his casting on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ earning him a Prism Award for his performance. In 1996, he appeared in the film ‘Trainspotting’ as Tommy. McKidd has another project in the works, having joined the cast of the Hulu courtroom series ‘Conviction,’ which stars Elisabeth Moss, Variety reports. It adds that McKidd’s role is yet to be disclosed, having tweeted in June that filming had wrapped. Joining him are Linda Emond, Jimmi Simpson and Adam Godley.