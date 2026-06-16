‘The Four Seasons’ finally gets Season 3 update and we can't wait to see what's next for Kate and the gang

The show's second season premiered two weeks ago and ended with Kate and her friends going on a trip to Italy

'The Four Seasons' is set to treat fans to more wholesome trips and chaos as Netflix has renewed the comedy-drama series for Season 3. The news arrived on June 15, nearly two weeks after the show's eight-part Season 2 dropped on May 28. Created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, the series centers on a group of middle-aged friends comprising three married couples. It follows the lives of these friends across four seasonal vacations a year as they help each other through heartbreak, divorce, romance, and midlife crises. Fey and Will Forte play Kate and Jack, respectively, while Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver play the other couple, Nick and Anne, and Colman Domingo and Claude Marco Calvani star as the third couple, Danny and Claude.

An image of the cast from the comedy drama series 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix | The Four Seasons)

Jinny Howe, the vice president of Original Series at Netflix, announced the news at the Banff World Media Festival on Monday. Her colleague, Tracey Pakosta, the vice president of U.S. comedy, praised the show for delivering a heartfelt drama that resonated deeply with audiences. "It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for season three," she said, as per Netflix's Tudum. While the news of the renewal is exciting, fans will have to wait a little longer for additional information about the plot, cast, and release window for Season 3.

An image of Kate, Danny, and Claude from 'The Four Seasons' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Emily V. Aragones)

Fey and her co-creators were more than happy to develop another season and delve deeper into the characters. "We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of The Four Seasons to life. Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!," they said in a joint statement. In the show's first season, the tight-knit friend group dealt with Nick and Anne's divorce, with the season ending with Nick's untimely death. The sophomore season focused on the group coping with the loss, while confronting past tensions and navigating challenges that come with long-term relationships. Nick's estranged wife, Anne, went on a journey of self-discovery, reinventing herself as 'Anne 2.0' and found a potential new romantic interest during the group's latest trip to Italy.

A still of Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne from the finale of 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | The Four Seasons)

'The Four Seasons' is inspired by Alan Alda and Carol Burnett’s romantic comedy of the same name, released in 1981. The television adaptation debuted on Netflix in May 2025. It quickly reached the top of Netflix's Top 10 English TV charts and drew 24.4 million views globally in its first two weeks. The second season saw similar success, debuting at #1 on the streamer's Top 10 list. Viewers can catch up on both seasons of the hit series on Netflix.