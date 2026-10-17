‘Sheriff Country’ showrunner teases what’s next for Wes Fox after his abduction by the Stoyanovs

Wes ends ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 Episode 2 in the hands of Stoyanovs after exposing bakery bug

Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown) and his daughter, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), have been in each other’s faces since April 4, 2025. That was in the ‘Fire Country’ Episode ‘Dirty Money,’ when Mickey was investigating the attempted murder of her estranged dad. Or, in ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 1, when Wes confesses he murdered Brandon, his granddaughter Skye’s (Amanda Arcuri) ex, to save her. Now, the off-the-grid marijuana grower finds himself at the mercy of a Bulgarian crime family, thanks to his own reckless choices.

A still from ‘Sheriff Country’ (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

In ‘Sheriff Country’ Episode 2, ‘Family Trust,’ which was broadcast October 16, Mickey, Wes, and Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) joined forces to go up against the Stoyanov family. They enlisted Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) from ‘Fire Country’ to help them place a wire on the family in the bakery they use as a base. Then Wes, trying to break the ice with the family and gain their trust, told his old acquaintance Petar the truth about the bug. He used Eva’s method of relaying info to gain credibility; only he was much more truthful instead of giving false leads. When the dust settled, the Stoyanovs took Wes.

So yes, Wes is in a heap of trouble now. He went for it with the risky play, but it backfired worse than ever and turned into a life-or-death situation by the end of the episode. With his fumble with his own team’s surveillance and the major blowout with Mickey, Wes has lost all ties to the law and is in a crime syndicate’s hands. Sonny Stoyanov, who has taken the family business over from his father, Petar, is incredibly ruthless and suspicious, but killing Wes shortly after he provided them with a new life doesn’t exactly benefit their game plan. The show has not revealed whether they would use him as a pawn against Mickey, bait him so they can extract him later, or maybe just turn him into a double agent.

A still from ‘Sheriff Country’ (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

Showrunner Matt Lopez sat down with TV Insider to address this abduction. “Starting in Episode 3, is this very intense cat-and-mouse with Wes, who is in the hands of the Stoyanovs, and it’s an open question: Why do they want him, and do they trust him? And as Mickey and Eva are sort of working the case from the outside, we’ll see Wes in a classic Wes Fox fashion using all of his wiles and all of his guile to work the case from the inside,” he said. He added that ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 will delve into the moral ambiguity of Boone, his relationships with Mickey, and a romance with medical examiner Emmy York. In addition, Travis Fraley (Christopher Gorham) is forced to return to his lawyer roots after the Fraley family’s fall from grace, making new friends and challenging Mickey in the courtroom. The show will also cross over with ‘Fire Country.’ ‘Sheriff Country’ airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Episode 3 is set for October 23.