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Will Kevin McKidd be in 'Harry Potter' series? 'Grey's Anatomy' star sets record straight as rumors swirl

Kevin McKidd shares his take on the casting speculation and reveals how he was almost part of the movie adaptations.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 11 HOURS AGO
(L) Kevin McKidd at an event (R) A still of Ron, Hermoine and Harry from 'The Philosopher's Stone.' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter; (R) Harry Potter)
(L) Kevin McKidd at an event (R) A still of Ron, Hermoine and Harry from 'The Philosopher's Stone.' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter; (R) Harry Potter)

Kevin McKidd may go from leading Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to sitting at the helm of the Weasley Family in The Burrow. Since Gracie Cochrane, who will portray Ginny Weasley on the HBO reboot of the 'Harry Potter' saga, began following McKidd on Instagram, speculations have been rife that he will play the redhead patriarch Arthur Weasley. McKidd's age and profile match the character's description in the books. On being asked about the casting, the 'Grey's Anatomy' alum played coy and instead shared he was almost roped in to play another iconic character from the Wizarding World. 

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Actor Kevin McKidd attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at New Yo
Kevin McKidd attends the 45th International Emmy Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McKidd shared that he would be up for the gig. "I saw something about this. And listen, I would never say never. I'm a massive Harry Potter fan," he said. However, the actor did not confirm the casting speculation. If the rumors are true, it will align with the actor's schedule, which did not happen the last time he had the chance. He recently exited Season 22 of the popular medical drama and will have plenty of time to commit to Arthur Weasley's character. The Weasley patriarch gets introduced in the saga's second book, 'Chamber of Secrets.' As per Bleeding Cool, the season based on the second book will shoot in the fall of 2026. Currently, he is not associated with any project during this time frame.

Kevin McKidd attends the Opening Ceremony during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 17, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco (Image Source: Getty Images | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor)
Kevin McKidd at an event (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale)

Moreover, McKidd shared that he was once offered a part in the film adaptations of the 'Harry Potter' series. Director David Yates apparently approached him to play a character in 'Deathly Hallows' Parts 1 and 2. However, his involvement with another show prevented things from materializing. "When I did a show called Journeyman before Grey's, we were on the bubble and waiting to find out if we we're picked up [for season 2] or not. So I was under contract and [director] David Yates sent me a letter offering me a role in the final two Harry Potter films, and I was unable to do it because I was waiting to hear if Journeyman was picked up or not, and then it was not picked up," McKidd explained. "So I missed out on that chance of being in the final two Harry Potter films back in the day, which still makes me sad."

Still of Harry Potter from 'Philosopher's Stone' (Image Source: Harry Potter)
Still of Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) from 'Philosopher's Stone' (Image Source: Harry Potter)

The 'Grey's Anatomy' alum shared that the character was "some kind of werewolf." This description suggests that he was possibly considered for Fenrir Greyback, played by Dave Legeno. The missed opportunity makes McKidd more excited about the prospect of being part of the HBO series. "The idea of getting another crack at that, because I was asked to be in it once, already gets me very excited," he shared. "So listen, if those rumors can turn into something real, I would be very happy about that." Avid fans may expect official casting updates before season two goes on the floor. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility that McKidd's casting has been locked, as work has already begun on season two even before season one's premiere, according to the BBC. 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' will arrive in Christmas on HBO Max

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