Is Camilla Luddington leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? What Jo’s resignation means for her future

Jo’s resignation raises questions about her future as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ begins a new era in Season 23

Grey Sloan Memorial has a new VIP floor and a new chief, but keeping its doctors around is another challenge. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 opened on October 15 with a month-long time jump and several changes at the hospital. With Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt already gone, Jo Wilson’s announcement added another question about its staff. After a patient’s crisis brought back memories of her own brush with death, she told Atticus “Link” Lincoln she had quit.

Jo’s resignation does not establish that Camilla Luddington is leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Showrunner Meg Marinis addressed that distinction in an interview with Deadline. Asked whether Jo’s departure would resemble Amelia Shepherd’s sabbatical, which coincided with an extended hiatus for Caterina Scorsone, she said, “No, that is not the situation.” Luddington’s character will remain part of the story as the show follows what happens after she steps away from work. Luddington has played Jo since Season 9 in 2012, making her one of the medical drama’s longest-serving cast members.

(L–R) Kim Raver, Chris Carmack and Camilla Luddington in a still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: ABC)

Jo’s decision follows a recovery that has extended beyond her physical injuries. She nearly died while giving birth to her and Link’s twins, and her return to the hospital has not erased that experience. By the Season 22 finale, she was already questioning whether she wanted to continue practicing medicine. The premiere initially showed her back at work before a patient’s emergency interrupted that apparent return to routine.

As doctors treated a patient who was losing blood, Jo struggled to remain conscious. Watching his chest being opened echoed what had happened to her during her own medical crisis. Marinis told Deadline, “That elevator was definitely a trigger.” The episode ended with Jo telling Link about her resignation, leaving the consequences of that decision for the season to explore.

Leaving her position will change how Jo appears at Grey Sloan, and the next episode will not immediately restore her routine. “I mean, she might be at the hospital, but not working shifts every day like she was in the past,” Marinis said. “This definitely plays out. It’s not in Episode 2, she’s back in scrubs.” Her presence at the hospital and her employment there are now separate questions.

Marinis described the reasoning as “a creative decision where we wanted to play the reality of what Jo went through”. She also said viewers would see “whether or not she regrets the decision or whether she’s reaffirmed in the decision”. On the broader question of whether any cast members would have significantly reduced episode counts, she added, “We always have to kind of wait and see, but right now things are looking fairly normal.” For Jo, the immediate storyline follows the aftermath of quitting and how she feels about the choice as she continues recovering.