MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is Camilla Luddington leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? What Jo’s resignation means for her future

Jo’s resignation raises questions about her future as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ begins a new era in Season 23
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Jo Wilson’s trauma resurfaces before she quits her job in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Cover Image Source: ABC)
Jo Wilson’s trauma resurfaces before she quits her job in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Cover Image Source: ABC)

Grey Sloan Memorial has a new VIP floor and a new chief, but keeping its doctors around is another challenge. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 opened on October 15 with a month-long time jump and several changes at the hospital. With Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt already gone, Jo Wilson’s announcement added another question about its staff. After a patient’s crisis brought back memories of her own brush with death, she told Atticus “Link” Lincoln she had quit.

Jo’s resignation does not establish that Camilla Luddington is leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Showrunner Meg Marinis addressed that distinction in an interview with Deadline. Asked whether Jo’s departure would resemble Amelia Shepherd’s sabbatical, which coincided with an extended hiatus for Caterina Scorsone, she said, “No, that is not the situation.” Luddington’s character will remain part of the story as the show follows what happens after she steps away from work. Luddington has played Jo since Season 9 in 2012, making her one of the medical drama’s longest-serving cast members.

(L–R) Kim Raver, Chris Carmack and Camilla Luddington in a still from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: ABC)

Jo’s decision follows a recovery that has extended beyond her physical injuries. She nearly died while giving birth to her and Link’s twins, and her return to the hospital has not erased that experience. By the Season 22 finale, she was already questioning whether she wanted to continue practicing medicine. The premiere initially showed her back at work before a patient’s emergency interrupted that apparent return to routine.

As doctors treated a patient who was losing blood, Jo struggled to remain conscious. Watching his chest being opened echoed what had happened to her during her own medical crisis. Marinis told Deadline, “That elevator was definitely a trigger.” The episode ended with Jo telling Link about her resignation, leaving the consequences of that decision for the season to explore.

Leaving her position will change how Jo appears at Grey Sloan, and the next episode will not immediately restore her routine. “I mean, she might be at the hospital, but not working shifts every day like she was in the past,” Marinis said. “This definitely plays out. It’s not in Episode 2, she’s back in scrubs.” Her presence at the hospital and her employment there are now separate questions.

Marinis described the reasoning as “a creative decision where we wanted to play the reality of what Jo went through”. She also said viewers would see “whether or not she regrets the decision or whether she’s reaffirmed in the decision”. On the broader question of whether any cast members would have significantly reduced episode counts, she added, “We always have to kind of wait and see, but right now things are looking fairly normal.” For Jo, the immediate storyline follows the aftermath of quitting and how she feels about the choice as she continues recovering.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Sylvester Stallone defends daughter’s ‘Tulsa King’ casting with blunt response: ‘Of course it’s...’
TV

Sylvester Stallone defends daughter’s ‘Tulsa King’ casting with blunt response: ‘Of course it’s...’

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4, starring Sylvester Stallone, streams every Friday on Paramount+
2026-10-17T10:36:40.000Z
‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ creators explain Korra’s controversial legacy: ‘She wasn’t a hero or a villain’
TV

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ creators explain Korra’s controversial legacy: ‘She wasn’t a hero or a villain’

Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha hunt for their origins as the Havens cheer the last Avatar’s death
2026-10-17T08:37:00.000Z
‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Season 2 gets a major update as showrunner teases new Pennywise
TV

‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Season 2 gets a major update as showrunner teases new Pennywise

Season 2 of the HBO Stephen King prequel jumps back to 1935 and a gang of bank robbers
2026-10-17T06:52:24.000Z
‘Fire Country’ Season 5 Episode 2 reveals Fire Captain Jake's fate after premiere cliffhanger
TV

‘Fire Country’ Season 5 Episode 2 reveals Fire Captain Jake's fate after premiere cliffhanger

‘Fire Country’ season 5 episode 2 reveals Jake’s fate after the shooting as the team uncovers the attacker’s motive
2026-10-17T06:41:28.000Z
‘Sheriff Country’ showrunner teases what’s next for Wes Fox after his abduction by the Stoyanovs
TV

‘Sheriff Country’ showrunner teases what’s next for Wes Fox after his abduction by the Stoyanovs

Wes ends ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 Episode 2 in the hands of Stoyanovs after exposing bakery bug
2026-10-17T05:35:47.000Z
Who was Fiona Lowe? ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ pays emotional tribute to Chad Lowe’s daughter after her death at 13
TV

Who was Fiona Lowe? ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ pays emotional tribute to Chad Lowe’s daughter after her death at 13

Chad Lowe is the executive producer on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ and has also directed many episodes
2026-10-17T05:07:28.000Z
‘True Detective’ Season 5 casts Nicolas Cage and an Oscar-nominated actor as new leads
TRUE DETECTIVE

‘True Detective’ Season 5 casts Nicolas Cage and an Oscar-nominated actor as new leads

Issa López returns as showrunner for a Jamaica Bay story with ties to ’Night Country’
2026-10-17T03:12:59.000Z
Are Margaret and Cal dead in ‘Tulsa King’? Season 4 premiere delivers a major twist
TV

Are Margaret and Cal dead in ‘Tulsa King’? Season 4 premiere delivers a major twist

Oklahoma’s governor and Dwight’s love interest board a private jet in the first episode of Season 4
2026-10-16T09:30:07.000Z
Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ getting a spin-off? Showrunner drops update after Season 23 premiere cliffhanger
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ getting a spin-off? Showrunner drops update after Season 23 premiere cliffhanger

'Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 Episode 1, titled 'Collide,' featured several surprises
2026-10-16T09:16:04.000Z
‘Crystal Lake’ Ending Explained: What Is Argonaut? How ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel links to Jason’s origins
TV

‘Crystal Lake’ Ending Explained: What Is Argonaut? How ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel links to Jason’s origins

'Crystal Lake,' which serves as a prequel to 'Friday the 13th,' stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela
2026-10-16T07:12:15.000Z