Dr Owen Hunt may be leaving ‘Grey's Anatomy,’ but there's one way Kevin McKidd will ‘be back’

Kevin McKidd's character, Owen Hunt, reconciled with Teddy Altman and left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the Season 22 finale

After nearly two decades at Grey Sloan Memorial, Kevin McKidd is officially stepping away from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and fans are still trying to process it. The Season 22 finale, which aired on May 7, marked the end of Dr. Owen Hunt’s long run on the medical drama. But the actor made it clear this isn't goodbye. The finale episode gave viewers one last intense ride with Owen before sending him off into a different chapter of life. Owen survived a terrifying bridge collapse and found himself trapped inside a car submerged underwater. After successfully escaping, he helped rescue people at the scene. By the end of the episode, he reconciled with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to start a new chapter in Paris with Teddy and their children.

A still of Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: ABC | Grey's Anatomy)

Speaking to E! News, McKidd reflected on spending almost 20 years with the series. He said, “I feel really grateful. I started on this show as a guest star and I didn’t know how long I’d stay but me and Sandra Oh and the cast got on really well and the character seemed to pop.” He joined the show in 2008 without realizing that the role would become such a huge part of his life. At the time, Owen Hunt entered the story as a love interest for Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh. McKidd admitted, “Most actors don’t get anything like this—I feel really lucky that this has happened. This show really—in a real way—has completely changed my life in many, many great ways.”

The actor further explained, “The thing about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for me, it’s been 20 years, almost. It really is like my family and my home in a very real sense, not just a metaphorical sense. Some of my best friends are there. The connections we’ve made and the episodes we’ve made. It’s a really strong family.” For the unversed, back in March, both McKidd and Raver confirmed they would be leaving the series following Season 22. Since Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt’s stories were tied together, the decision to write them out as a pair felt natural. The finale finally gave the couple a calm ending after years of emotional ups and downs. McKidd also had another major role in the finale beyond acting.

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @therealmckidd)

He directed the episode himself, something he has become very familiar with over the years. Notably, McKidd has directed close to 50 episodes of ‘Grey's Anatomy.’ He stated, “I have to say, I directed this finale and I’m really proud of this episode of television.” Thankfully for viewers, McKidd made it clear he is not leaving the Grey’s universe entirely. Although Owen Hunt may be gone for now, the actor confirmed he plans to return to direct future episodes. In his words, “I’ll be back to direct on the show for sure.” So while fans may no longer see Owen walking through the hospital every week, McKidd will remain connected to the show behind the scenes.