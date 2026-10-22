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‘Gotham’ star joins Scarlett Johansson and Jacob Elordi in Ari Aster’s A24 Film

Ari Aster’s upcoming thriller 'Scapegoat' brings together Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, and Jude Law, with its mysterious plot still under wraps.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 22 MINUTES AGO
Stills of Jacob Elordi and Scarlette Johansson (Image Source: YouTube. 20th Century Studios | YouTube, Marvel Entertainment)
Stills of Jacob Elordi and Scarlette Johansson (Image Source: YouTube. 20th Century Studios | YouTube, Marvel Entertainment)

Cory Michael Smith has joined the cast of Ari Aster’s upcoming thriller ‘Scapegoat,’ starring Scarlett Johansson and featuring Jacob Elordi, Jude Law, and others. The upcoming project marks another collaboration between Aster and A24, the studio behind his previous four films. Aster is directing from his own screenplay and will produce alongside Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner.

Smith is best known for playing Edward Nygma, also known as the Riddler, in the television series 'Gotham.' The actor recently appeared in HBO’s 'Mountainhead,' alongside Steve Carell and Ramy Youssef. He can also be seen opposite Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson in 'The Sun Never Sets.' Smith’s upcoming projects include A24’s 'Slayground,' directed by Jeremy Saulnier, which is scheduled to arrive on January 29.

Corey Michael Smith poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | @corymichaelsmith)

The plot of 'Scapegoat' remains under wraps, and there is currently no confirmed description of the film’s story. Various theories have circulated about its premise, but none has been established as accurate. Some speculation suggests the film could follow a doctor who operates on an internet-famous person. Other rumors have pointed toward a science-fiction romance or a more traditional drama.

Aster has built a reputation for unsettling, unconventional films, including 'Hereditary,' 'Midsommar,' 'Beau Is Afraid,' and 'Eddington.' The partnership has been central to Aster’s filmmaking career.

Scarlett Johansson attends as The Cast of 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Appear On SiriusXM's 'The Julia Cunningham Show' at JW Marriott Essex House on June 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord | Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Johansson is known for her performances in 'Lost in Translation,' 'Marriage Story,' and her long-running role as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elordi gained widespread recognition through HBO’s 'Euphoria' before earning acclaim for his performances in 'Priscilla' and 'Saltburn.' Law, meanwhile, has built an extensive filmography spanning 'The Talented Mr. Ripley,' 'Cold Mountain,' and the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. Their varied backgrounds across independent cinema, prestige dramas, and major franchises add further star power to Aster’s latest project.

Although the cast is continuing to take shape, further information about the film’s production, characters, and story remains limited.

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