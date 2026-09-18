Is ‘The Weight’ based on a true story? Here’s what Ethan Hawke’s thriller is really about

Ethan Hawke stars in ‘The Weight,’ a Depression-era thriller about a father, a gold shipment and a dangerous journey through Oregon.

In Ethan Hawke's latest thriller, ‘The Weight,’ the film follows fictional characters against the backdrop of the Great Depression. The film is set in 1933 in Oregon and centers on the adventures of a group of convicts who join Samuel on a gold-smuggling mission through the wilderness. After punching what turns out to be an undercover cop, he loses his freedom. In a desperate attempt to save his young daughter from an orphanage, he makes a deal with Warden Clancy to secure an early release.

His situation changes when Warden Clancy, played by Russell Crowe, offers him a way out. Samuel can earn an early release if he leads a group of prisoners through the Oregon wilderness and helps smuggle gold. The cast also includes Austin Amelio (Rankin), Avi Nash (Singh), George Burgress (Letender), Sam Hazledine (Amis), Alec Newman (Taggert), and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Olson), among others. Julia Jones plays Anna, a Native American woman.

Russell Crowe in a still from 'The Weight' (Image Source: Matteo Cocco)

What begins as a chance for Samuel to secure his early release quickly turns into a fight for survival. The group has to cross rough wilderness, navigate unstable terrain, and transport the gold. These men also need to learn how to cooperate with one another, taking into consideration the varied backgrounds and motivations behind their imprisonment. The presence of the gold increases the element of risk even further. Each ounce of gold has value; losing any of it means that these prisoners can no longer be free.

Ethan Hawke in a still from 'The Weight' (Image Source: YouTube | Vertical)

However, the story does not recreate a specific historical event or follow a real group of prisoners. Instead, the filmmakers used the period as the setting for an original survival thriller. ‘The Weight’ draws on films such as Sorcerer and Cool Hand Luke, combining a dangerous journey with a character-driven story of survival and fatherhood.

Directed by Padraic McKinley, the film marks his feature directorial debut. Matthew Booi, Matthew Chapman, and Shelby Gaines wrote the screenplay, while Booi, Leo Scherman, and Chapman developed the story. So, while ‘The Weight’ is set during the Great Depression, Samuel Murphy, Warden Clancy, and the gold-smuggling journey are fictional, not a true story.