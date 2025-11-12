Ana de Armas set to join Benicio del Toro and Cameron Diaz in Grant Singer’s next movie — all the details

The production of Grant Singer's upcoming film is set to kickstart soon in Los Angeles

Ana de Armas is all set to join Grant Singer for his upcoming film, 'Reenactment'. According to a report by Deadline, de Armas, well-known for her stints in hits like 'Knives Out', 'Blonde', 'No Time to Die', and 'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina', is in final negotiations to join the cast of the film. Additionally, the media outlet reported that Patrick Wachsberger of '193' is selling the highly anticipated project at this week's American Film Market. The production of the film is set to kickstart soon in Los Angeles. Notably, Singer will be reuniting with Oscar-winner Benicio del Toro for the project. Singer and del Toro had previously worked together on the 2023 crime drama, 'Reptile', which had topped the Netflix charts.

Cameron Diaz will also be seen in Singer's upcoming film. At the time of writing, details about the plot were yet to be revealed. Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill of Black Label will produce 'Reenactment' alongside Wachsberger. Rachel Smith of Black Label will serve as the executive producer for the project along with Bradley Thomas of Imperative, Ashley Stern of 193, and LBI's Rick Yorn and Scott Greenberg.

Talking about de Armas, she was last seen in the John Wick spin-off 'Ballerina', which was released earlier this year on June 6. De Armas played the role of ballerina and assassin Eva Macarro in the action thriller, directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten. The storyline of the film revolved around Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who takes an army of killers as she avenges the death of her father. Along with de Armas, the star cast of the film also included Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.

On the other hand, del Toro recently appeared in the action thriller, 'One Battle After Another'. The Golden Globe-winning actor portrayed the character of Sergio St. Carlos in Paul Thomas Anderson's film. Speaking of Diaz, she was last seen in the action-comedy, 'Back in Action', which was released on Netflix on January 17, 2025. Diaz played the role of Emily, a former CIA operative, in the movie.