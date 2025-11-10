Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ sets digital release date just in time for Oscar season

The battle is officially coming home — even though it’s killing at the box office

For fans of Paul Thomas Anderson, the wait is finally over! Anderson's epic political thriller 'One Battle After Another' will finally be available for home viewing later this week on November 14. Being a prime choice for Oscar nominations, 'One Battle After Another' features Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading role of Bob Ferguson. The film itself has been adapted from the novel 'Vineland', written by Thomas Pynchon. The upcoming digital premiere of the film across streaming platforms such as Apple TV+, Fandango, and Prime Video would be followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD releases on January 20, 2026, as per a report by THR.

'One Battle After Another' presents DiCaprio as Ferguson, an under-the-radar former revolutionary who is living a washed-up life off the grid. In the aftermath of his wife and her mother plunging into the underground to live a life in hiding, Ferguson is left to raise his otherwise independent daughter, played to perfection by Chase Infiniti. However, all hell breaks loose once Ferguson's past catches up to him in the form of a formidable army officer played by Sean Penn. In order to unravel the mystery of his daughter's subsequent disappearance, Ferguson once again re-establishes contact with his former associates, played by Regina Hall and Benicio Del Toro.

As the Oscar season approaches this year, 'One Battle After Another' is on its way to establishing itself as a prime contender. For starters, Anderson has been nominated several times in the past for the Academy Award, and this time he would be a serious contender for both the writing and directing categories. On the other hand, DiCaprio's solid performance, coupled with the stellar contribution of Infiniti, Del Toro, and the other supporting cast, would push the film's chances in other coveted categories as well. Perhaps this has already been taken into account by the producers, as their decision to release the film on Blu-Ray and other high definition avenues precedes the announcement of the Oscar nominees for the ninety-eighth Academy Awards by just two days.

Apart from being the first instance of collaboration between Anderson and DiCaprio, 'One Battle After Another' is also significant in another respect, i.e., it is one of the costliest films in Anderson's filmography. As per a report by ScreenRant, the film's budget had exceeded $175 million. In order to recover this huge amount of investment, it was previously calculated that the film would need to draw in at least $300 million at the box office in order to break even. However, revised calculations later suggested that the sum of $200 million was more in keeping with the studio's objectives.

The film's consolidated box office collections eventually tanked at around $191 million, falling short of the $200 million mark by a narrow margin. In any case, the feat is still praiseworthy in itself. The film's release on VOD would undoubtedly take its box office journey further.