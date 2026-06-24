'The Devil Wears Prada 2' sets Disney+ and Hulu release date — here’s when you can stream the hit at home

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' brings back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

Runway is packing its bags and heading straight to fans' living rooms. 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' will strut onto Disney+ and Hulu on July 29, allowing fans to catch the sequel after its theatrical run. The sequel opened in theaters on May 1 and has grossed $677 million at the global box office so far. 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' brings back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling as they take on new challenges in the world of fashion. In the latest film, Andy returns to Runway as the magazine’s features editor after being laid off from her job at a newspaper. Miranda is still leading the magazine, and Andy tries to balance journalism with the demands of a changing media landscape. Emily, meanwhile, has moved on from Runway and now holds a powerful new position in the luxury retail world.

The story places Andy back inside the world of Runway, but this time the pressure extends beyond fashion. The sequel also explores page views, ad revenue, exclusives, and the struggle to preserve meaningful reporting. That gives the film a different workplace conflict than the 2006 original while still keeping Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel at the center. The film features returning and new cast members, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux, with Tracie Thoms reprising her role as Lily. It also includes cameos from prominent figures like Ashley Graham, Donatella Versace, and Lady Gaga. David Frankel returns to direct, with Aline Brosh McKenna writing the script.

A still from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' (Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)

Before the streaming debut, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' will also be available to buy or rent on digital platforms from June 30. That includes platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The movie will then arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 28. The home release also includes bonus material tied to the making of the film and featurettes. As per Deadline, one featurette focuses on how the characters and their wardrobes changed for the sequel. Another looks at costume designer Molly Rogers and the process of dressing the lead characters. The home release also includes material from the Italy shoot, a gag reel, an audio commentary by Frankel, McKenna, and Rogers, and the music video for Lady Gaga and Doechii’s song 'Runway.' For viewers who missed the sequel in theaters, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' streams on Disney+ and Hulu from July 29. The original 'The Devil Wears Prada' is also available on the platforms for viewers planning a rewatch before the sequel arrives online.