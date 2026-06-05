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‘A Quiet Place Part III’ set photos reveal first look at Cillian Murphy’s return alongside ‘Sinners’ star

Cillian Murphy is reprising Emmett in ‘A Quiet Place Part III’, and set photos have come out showing him filming scenes for the upcoming movie
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cillian Murphy is seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)
Cillian Murphy is seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

The upcoming third instalment of 'A Quiet Place' is gearing up to return with its dangerous world populated by scary and blind aliens with excessively sharp ears. In an interesting turn of events, a set of photographs from the film's set recently made it online. The photos provide a rare glimpse into the production process, and also confirm that Cillian Murphy will return to play Emmet in 'A Quiet Place Part III'. The Academy Award-winning actor had last portrayed the character in the 2021 film 'A Quiet Place Part II' alongside Emily Blunt. 

Cillian Murphy is seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)
Cillian Murphy is seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

Murphy's character has been depicted as a hardened survivor making his way through the unrelenting world of the film franchise. He was previously described as a friend of John Krasinski's Lee Abbott, and the two knew each other before the latter's demise. The third instalment will take about one more year before it hits the theatres. The set photographs featured Murphy running next to a brown building while filming for 'A Quiet Place Part III'.

Jack O'Connell and Cillian Murphy are seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image Credits: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez)
Jack O'Connell and Cillian Murphy are seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image Credits: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez)

Jack O’Connell is seen trailing behind Murphy in the photos. Both of the men are seen wearing considerable gear. However, just by looking at the photos, one can't be certain whether the two actors are being chased by the aliens behind them or are themselves running to reach somewhere safe. The photos were leaked approximately a month after it was announced that the film had commenced principal photography. 

Jack O'Connell and Cillian Murphy are seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)
Jack O'Connell and Cillian Murphy are seen on the set of 'Quiet Place III' in Midtown, Manhattan on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

The 2021 film depicted Emmett as a resilient character who braved all odds to save his family. Towards the end of 'A Quiet Place Part II', he was able to escape with Millicent Simmonds’ Regan, who happened to be the daughter of Evelyn and Lee. Emmett and Regan escaped to the radio station on the island that hosted a garrison of survivors. While at the radio station, Regan was able to use the signal emitted by her cochlear implant to temporarily disarm the alien that had been hunting them down. She then proceeded to kill the alien once it was incapacitated. Moving on, Regan kept the implant next to a radio which broadcast the signal, thus enabling anyone on the same frequency to shock and weaken the aliens in the vicinity. This, in turn, helped Regan's brother, Marcus, escape with his mother and Emmett's baby boy. 

Djimon Hounsou, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the World Premiere of 'A Quiet Place Part II' presented by Paramount Pictures, at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on March 08, 2020 in New York, New York. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin)
Djimon Hounsou, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the World Premiere of 'A Quiet Place Part II' presented by Paramount Pictures, at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on March 08, 2020 in New York, New York. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

Krasinski returns to direct the upcoming third instalment of the franchise and has also penned the screenplay himself. Kasinski is also producing 'A Quiet Place Part III' along with Allyson Seeger for Sunday Night. The other producers on board include Andrew Form, Michael Bay, and Brad Fuller, representing Platinum Dunes. No plot details are available at this point; however, it is known that Murphy will portray a soldier. 

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