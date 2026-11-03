'Match Point' star joins vampire romance ‘Pretty Kill Machine’

A centuries-old vampire experiences love for the first time in 'Pretty Kill Machine,' a new supernatural romance set in Joshua Tree, California.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, known for 'Match Point' and 'The Tudors,' is returning to vampire stories with the upcoming film 'Pretty Kill Machine.' The actor, who played Dracula in the NBC and Sky series 'Dracula' a decade ago, will play the man Vee, a centuries-old supernatural being, falls in love with.

Quantify, the international sales and distribution company formed by Nu Boyana Studios, Dark Matter Studios, Government Island and Film Forge Media, is launching worldwide sales ahead of the American Film Market (AFM). Matthew Wilder, known for 'Your Name Here,' is adapting and directing the film, which is being produced by David Hillary, known for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music,' and Yariv Lerner, known for 'The Expendables.' Lerner is also CEO of Nu Boyana Studios, one of Quantify’s founding partners.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Jonathan Rhys Meyers attends the red carpet of the movie 'Freaks Out' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Image Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images)

Set in and around Joshua Tree, California, 'Pretty Kill Machine' follows Vee, a supernatural being who has existed since before recorded history. Though technically a vampire, she prefers to call herself "a day drinker." Vee moves between an elegant hotel bar and a mirrored, glass-walled desert lair, feeding on blood and, more dangerously, souls. Her seemingly eternal existence is thrown into turmoil when she falls in love for the first time. Rhys Meyers will play the man Vee falls in love with, whose arrival threatens to end her eternal reign.

"We’re happy to be taking on 'Pretty Kill Machine'," Lerner said at Quantify. "Matthew has built a genuinely sensuous, dangerous world, and with Jonathan anchoring it at the center, we think buyers are going to respond in a big way. We can’t wait to introduce Vee to the market at AFM."

Rhys Meyers earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2005 miniseries 'Elvis,' winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. He also received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Henry VIII in 'The Tudors.' His film credits include the sports-comedy drama 'Bend It Like Beckham.'