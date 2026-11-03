MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Match Point' star joins vampire romance ‘Pretty Kill Machine’

A centuries-old vampire experiences love for the first time in 'Pretty Kill Machine,' a new supernatural romance set in Joshua Tree, California.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Scarlett Johansson in a still from 'Match Point' (Cover Image Source: BBC Film)
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Scarlett Johansson in a still from 'Match Point' (Cover Image Source: BBC Film)

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, known for 'Match Point' and 'The Tudors,' is returning to vampire stories with the upcoming film 'Pretty Kill Machine.' The actor, who played Dracula in the NBC and Sky series 'Dracula' a decade ago, will play the man Vee, a centuries-old supernatural being, falls in love with.

Quantify, the international sales and distribution company formed by Nu Boyana Studios, Dark Matter Studios, Government Island and Film Forge Media, is launching worldwide sales ahead of the American Film Market (AFM). Matthew Wilder, known for 'Your Name Here,' is adapting and directing the film, which is being produced by David Hillary, known for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music,' and Yariv Lerner, known for 'The Expendables.' Lerner is also CEO of Nu Boyana Studios, one of Quantify’s founding partners.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Jonathan Rhys Meyers attends the red carpet of the movie 'Freaks Out' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Image Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images)

Set in and around Joshua Tree, California, 'Pretty Kill Machine' follows Vee, a supernatural being who has existed since before recorded history. Though technically a vampire, she prefers to call herself "a day drinker." Vee moves between an elegant hotel bar and a mirrored, glass-walled desert lair, feeding on blood and, more dangerously, souls. Her seemingly eternal existence is thrown into turmoil when she falls in love for the first time. Rhys Meyers will play the man Vee falls in love with, whose arrival threatens to end her eternal reign.

"We’re happy to be taking on 'Pretty Kill Machine'," Lerner said at Quantify. "Matthew has built a genuinely sensuous, dangerous world, and with Jonathan anchoring it at the center, we think buyers are going to respond in a big way. We can’t wait to introduce Vee to the market at AFM."

Rhys Meyers earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2005 miniseries 'Elvis,' winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. He also received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Henry VIII in 'The Tudors.' His film credits include the sports-comedy drama 'Bend It Like Beckham.'

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Orphan’ star set to headline Beth Fletcher’s thriller ‘Heartache’
MOVIES

‘Orphan’ star set to headline Beth Fletcher’s thriller ‘Heartache’

An ‘Orphan’ favorite takes on a world where heartbreak can kill in Beth Fletcher’s debut feature, a sci-fi thriller already filming in Massachusetts.
2026-11-03T18:15:33.000Z
Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' finally sets streaming release date
MOVIES

Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' finally sets streaming release date

Robert Pattinson stars in 'Primetime,' a thriller inspired by the real-life controversies surrounding a hit television sting operation.
2026-11-03T15:58:12.000Z
Jason Statham reunites with Guy Ritchie for new Netflix revenge thriller
MOVIES

Jason Statham reunites with Guy Ritchie for new Netflix revenge thriller

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie’s new film returns to familiar territory, with Netflix backing a story that takes their partnership back to its roots.
2026-11-03T15:45:17.000Z
'Avengers' stars team up for new thriller ‘A Speck in the Sea’
MOVIES

'Avengers' stars team up for new thriller ‘A Speck in the Sea’

Two 'Avengers' stars lead 'A Speck in the Sea,' a survival thriller based on a lobster fisherman’s fight to stay alive after falling overboard.
2026-11-03T15:16:52.000Z
Johnny Depp leaves door open for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ return: 'Only involvement I..’
MOVIES

Johnny Depp leaves door open for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ return: 'Only involvement I..’

With ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ in development, Johnny Depp discusses playing Jack Sparrow again, and what could shape his decision.
2026-11-03T14:17:58.000Z
Jack Lowden breaks silence on James Bond casting rumors after Gary Oldman's backing: 'As a young..'
MOVIES

Jack Lowden breaks silence on James Bond casting rumors after Gary Oldman's backing: 'As a young..'

The 'Slow Horses' star calls James Bond speculation 'flattering' and finally broke his silence on the casting rumors.
2026-11-03T11:41:43.000Z
Neve Campbell reveals if she'll return as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 8’: ‘You know I can’t...’
MOVIES

Neve Campbell reveals if she'll return as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 8’: ‘You know I can’t...’

This comes after 'Scream 7' opened with $63.6 million, the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's 30-year history
2026-11-03T06:49:19.000Z
‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott's new psychological thriller gets December release date
RIVERDALE

‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott's new psychological thriller gets December release date

Casey Cott enters a dangerous game in first details of upcoming thriller ‘Games We Play’
2026-11-03T03:16:18.000Z
Maria Bakalova and 'The Moodys' star team up for comedy horror 'Get Off Your Phone'
MOVIES

Maria Bakalova and 'The Moodys' star team up for comedy horror 'Get Off Your Phone'

A canceled influencer’s attempt to escape online life spirals into psychological horror in 'Get Off Your Phone', starring Maria Bakalova.
2026-11-02T20:20:22.000Z
‘Disclosure Day’ star Joel Coen's mystery ‘Jack of Spades’ lands at Netflix
MOVIES

‘Disclosure Day’ star Joel Coen's mystery ‘Jack of Spades’ lands at Netflix

Joel Coen’s ‘Jack of Spades’ takes its gothic mystery to the Scottish Highlands, with Netflix planning a fall 2027 theatrical release.
2026-11-02T19:47:34.000Z