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'Avengers' stars team up for new thriller ‘A Speck in the Sea’

Two 'Avengers' stars lead 'A Speck in the Sea,' a survival thriller based on a lobster fisherman’s fight to stay alive after falling overboard.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
(L) Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in a still from 'The Avengers' and (R), Josh Brolin, and Tom Pelphrey in a still from 'Outer Range' (Cover Image Source: (L) Zade Rosenthal and (R) Richard Foreman | Amazon Prime Video)
(L) Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in a still from 'The Avengers' and (R), Josh Brolin, and Tom Pelphrey in a still from 'Outer Range' (Cover Image Source: (L) Zade Rosenthal and (R) Richard Foreman | Amazon Prime Video)

Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin are headlining 'A Speck in the Sea,' a survival thriller based on an extraordinary true story. Orlando von Einsiedel, the Oscar-winning director of the short documentary 'The White Helmets,' and Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind 'Virunga,' will helm the film from a screenplay by Jeff Pope.

The project follows Johnny Aldridge, played by Josh Brolin, a Montauk lobster fisherman who fell overboard in the Atlantic Ocean in 2013. His fishing partner and best friend, Anthony Sosinski, played by Jeremy Renner, was asleep below deck when it happened. After waking and realizing that Johnny was missing, Anthony initiates a multi-state rescue operation. Meanwhile, Johnny fights to stay alive in the middle of the ocean, using every survival trick he can think of.

Josh Brolin attends CinemaCon 2025 on April 3, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images for CinemaCon)

193, a Legendary company, is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market. CAA Media Finance and WME Independent are jointly representing North American rights. The film is produced by Mark Bauch for One Day’s Walk and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Bauch said he was drawn to Pope's 'thrilling and heartfelt script' and that spending time with Johnny and Anthony had deepened his connection to their story.”

Eirich described it as one of the most remarkable true accounts of survival and perseverance the team had encountered. 193 CEO Patrick Wachsberger said the film brings together an exceptional cast and creative team to tell a story of "survival, friendship, and the human will to endure."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Jeremy Renner attends the Mayor Of Kingstown special advanced screening event in NY on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Santiago Felipe | Getty Images for Paramount+)

Brolin received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for 'Milk' and has appeared in films including 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Sicario' and 'Avengers: Infinity War.' Renner earned Oscar nominations for Best Actor for 'The Hurt Locker' and Best Supporting Actor for 'The Town.' Pope's screenwriting credits include the Oscar-nominated 'Philomena,' while von Einsiedel also directed the documentary Virunga, which received an Academy Award nomination.

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