'Nemesis' showrunner teases update for future of show but there's a catch: 'Do I have...'

With Season 1 of 'Nemesis' now out, the focus has already switched to the possibility of a second installment.

Courtney A. Kemp, the brain behind the 'Power' franchise, is in the spotlight again. Her slick crime thriller, 'Nemesis,' co-created with Tani Marole, is the first series in a new creative partnership between Kemp and Netflix. The series premiered on Thursday and follows Lieutenant Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law), an LAPD detective who is determined to bring down the crew of thieves responsible for killing his partner, and heist head honcho Coltrane Wilder (Y’lan Noel), a criminal who has duped the entire city into believing he has changed his stripes. The series pits two men against one another, each willing to pull out all the stops to win.

A still of Y’lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder in a still from 'Nemesis' (Image credit: Netflix)

With Season 1 now out, the focus has already switched to the possibility of a second installment. At the time of writing, there is no official word on whether Netflix will be renewing the show for a second season. Much of it depends on viewership numbers, critical reception, and fans' reviews of the series. However, Kemp recently confirmed on IG live that she has plans for a second season, with the team behind the first already at work. "Do I have plans for a second season of Nemesis? Yeah. We do. We are working on it," Kemp said, responding to a fan, per TV Insider. "But never tell anybody what you need to get paid." Season 1 starred Cleopatra Coleman as Ebony Wilder and Gabrielle Dennis as Candace Stiles, alongside Law and Noel. Also in the fold are Tre Hall as Darren 'Stro' Stroman, Domenick Lombardozzi as Dave Cerullo, Jonnie 'Dumbfoundead' Park as Chris Choi, Quincy Isaiah as Deon Davis, Moe Irvin as Amos “Nightmare” Stiles, Sophina Brown as Charlie, and Cedric Joe as Noah Stiles.

A still of Ariana Guerra as Yvette Cruz and Domenick Lombardozzi as Dave Cerullo. (Image credit: Netflix | Photo by Saeed Adyani)

For those yet to catch the series, the logline reads, "Nemesis' is the story of two men on different sides of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective). What starts as a subversion of the heist genre, amped by thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics, and explosive action, becomes an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us." Kemp's 'Power' franchise made a case for itself as one of the best crime dramas in modern-day TV. With positive reviews pouring in after the series premiere, 'Nemesis' hopes to extend its run. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.