'Survivor' movie in the works at Paramount but the contestants aren't who you'd expect

The much-loved host, Jeff Probst, will be part of the film as an executive producer

‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst announced an exciting update about an upcoming project that fans of the show are sure to love. In partnership with Paramount Animation, CBS is all set to develop an animated comedy based on the renowned fan-favorite reality show. Jeff Probst shared the news with fans via Instagram on June 18, 2026, and wrote, "I’m so excited to be teaming up with Paramount Animation to bring you Survivor like you’ve never seen it before… in the animal kingdom! This will be an all-out comedy with animals competing for the chance to be crowned the sole Survivor. Let’s go!!!!” He added that the project will "bring Survivor to the big screen in a completely new way."

A screenshot of the 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst (Image Source: YouTube | @CBS)

Further in his announcement, Jeff opened up about the animated comedy, saying, “It’s still everything we love about Survivor…big personalities, funny characters, surprising alliances, competition, chaos, and of course a lot of heart. But this time the players aren’t humans. Imagine a big…fun…animated comedy about survival in the animal kingdom. I’m so excited…this is the perfect fit.” He added that ‘Survivor’ is all about different personalities learning to live together as they compete against each other. With the animated film involving animals, he teased a “whole new playground,” adding to the excitement surrounding the project. The much-loved host will also be part of the film, but not in the way fans expect. He will be behind the cameras this time as an executive producer.

​The official synopsis for the comedy reads, “Set on a remote and mystical island, animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor.” As of now, Jeff Probst is busy with the show’s upcoming season. Since its debut in 2000, the show has become a global hit, and the recently concluded landmark Season 50 delivered the most-watched finale since the reality show’s debut. Fans witnessed a live finale where Probst announced Aubry Bracco as the ‘Survivor’ Season 50 winner.

Aubry Bracco on 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

Earlier this year, the show was renewed for Season 51, titled ‘Survivor 51: The Open Era.’ As the 50th season concluded, the showrunner and host noted that for the upcoming season, the new cast will be “launching us into something new.” In his May 19 interview with Variety, Jeff noted, “We might be able to pull off something that includes returning players sooner than the period of time we had since the last one. But I don’t know. We know what we’re doing for 51 and 52. That’s it.”