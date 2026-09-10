CBS teases Busy Philipps’ bold new role in legal drama ‘Cupertino’

CBS’ latest sneak peek for ‘Cupertino’ features Busy Philipps along with Mike Colter and Rachel Keller in the lead

The upcoming CBS project, ‘Cupertino,’ premieres Thursday, October 8. In a recently released trailer, fans saw Busy Philipps take on her role as Natalia Boutella. CBS’ latest sneak peek, released on September 9, revealed: “A scrappy lawyer takes on a powerful tech giant in a high-stakes legal battle, navigating the cutthroat world of Silicon Valley while fighting for justice and the little guy’s rights.” The show also features Mike Colter and Rachel Keller in the lead cast. Their characters were cut loose from their previous jobs, which led them to set up their own firm and help individuals going up against Silicon Valley’s powerful figures.

A still from ‘Cupertino’ sneak peek (Image Source: CBS | Photo By: Elizabeth Fisher)

The teaser features Natalie noting, “We are the disruptors now.” Another scene shows her pulling out a gun from her purse. The series also features Ella Stiller, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Nik Dodani. Additional guest stars include Fisher Stevens, Stephen Kunken, and Stephen Pasquale, among others. Colter will be playing Michael Price, an attorney. He’s one of the two lead characters, alongside Rachel Keller as Olivia Siffre. Ella has been cast as Christy Palladino opposite Colter. She plays a young assistant at a startup firm. Renee Elise will play “a brilliant opposing attorney,” Nichole E. Ferebee. Her character has a history with Colter’s character, Michael.

A still from ‘Cupertino’ sneak peek (Image Source: CBS)

For the fans who might not know, after the CBS series’ first season, Philipps revealed that she underwent brain surgery in March 2026. In her latest Instagram post, the actress uploaded a video on September 8. She shared the update regarding her health. “Guys, I got my six-month scan, MRI, and it was no sign of the tumor.”

A still from ‘Cupertino’ sneak peek featuring Ella Stiller, Mike Colter, and Rachel Keller (Image Source: CBS)

Last month, during her exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she also opened up about having undergone two surgeries. It was after the doctors discovered a rare brain tumor in February during her full-body MRI scan. Following the discovery, she underwent the first surgery in March. It was right before the filming for ‘Cupertino’ was about to begin. With early detection, doctors removed the tumor entirely. However, later, when the doctors found the incision site was getting infected, the actress underwent a second surgery in April.