‘Kindergarten Cop’ child star Christian Cousins dies at 43 as brother reveals he ‘was very sick’

Christian Cousins' brother pays tribute to the former child star, who appeared in 'Kindergarten Cop' alongside his twin brother Joey

Christian Cousins, the former child actor best known for appearing in ‘Kindergarten Cop’ alongside his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, has died at 43. His brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the “hard” news in an Instagram post on October 22, revealing that Christian had been seriously ill with liver disease.

“He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” Roeser shared. “It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.” he wrote in the caption.



Roeser also revealed that he was biologically related to Cousins and his twin brother, Joey, through their father. However, the brothers grew up in different states and did not meet until Roeser was in college. “They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college,” Roeser added. “Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger. But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian,” he added.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christian Cousins in 'Kindergarten Cop' (1990) (Source: Universal Pictures)

Born in Orange County, California, in 1983, Christian began acting alongside Joey at a young age. The twins made their television debut in the fantasy drama Highway to Heaven when they were five years old. They later became familiar faces on the CBS soap opera 'Knots Landing', where they portrayed Bobby Gibson Ewing across nearly 60 episodes between 1987 and 1992. Their best-known appearance came in ‘Kindergarten Cop’, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher. The brothers shared the role of Dominic, with their twin casting helping the production manage the demands of filming with a young child.

During a 2020 reunion with Schwarzenegger and other cast members, Christian explained why the filmmakers chose twins for the part. He recalled that child labor restrictions meant a single young actor would have limited working hours, making it difficult to complete the required scenes.

The twins’ final acting credit together was the 1995 comedy ‘Twin Sitters’. They eventually stepped away from the entertainment industry, but their work in ‘Kindergarten Cop’ remained a memorable part of the film’s legacy.