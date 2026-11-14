‘Barbie’ actress set to star in A24’s ‘The Week of Pain’

'Barbie' actress will begin filming for 'The Week of Pain' in 2027

Margot Robbie has signed her next major project. According to Deadline, the actress who made heads turn worldwide with her performance in 'Barbie' will appear in A24 and Square Peg’s 'The Week of Pain.' Robbie’s LuckyChap will also produce the venture alongside A24, Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster’s Square Peg, and Dilemma Films. Kristoffer Borgli, who garnered acclaim with his work on 'The Drama,' will write and direct the new venture. Robbie agreed to the project primarily because of Borgli. She had been a long-time fan and had been in discussions to star in his new project. Some time ago, she committed to shoot 'The Week of Pain' in 2027.

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

This will be Robbie's first collaboration with A24. The project's plot is under wraps, and no further casting announcements have been made. Borgli has been making movies for nearly a decade, but 2022's 'Sick Of Myself' put him on the map. His repertoire grew with his A24 collaborations, 'Dream Scenario' starring Nicolas Cage and 'The Drama' starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. 'The Drama' went on to become one of the studio’s highest-grossing movies globally. It earned a whopping $134 million worldwide.

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 26: Robert Pattinson, Kristoffer Borgli and Zendaya attend "The Drama" premiere at Cinema Adriano on March 26, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Daniele Venturelli)

Robbie most recently appeared in 'Wuthering Heights,' an adaptation of a classic novel. She played Cathy and starred opposite Jacob Elordi as her mysterious love interest, Heathcliff. The movie was a resounding success, having collected $241.8 million worldwide. The actress is currently working on an 'Ocean’s 11' prequel. She is starring opposite Bradley Cooper, who also directs the venture. Monica Barbaro, George MacKay, Vicky Krieps, Josh Gad, Wagner Moura, Omar Sy, Jack Holden, and Lauren Ridloff also appear in the highly anticipated movie. According to Variety, Robbie described the prequel as an “epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix” at CinemaCon 2026. Entertainment 360, CAA, Narrative, Aran Michael Management, and attorney Jeff Bernstein represent the actress.