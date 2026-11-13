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Will Deadpool be in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Ryan Reynolds fuels speculation with latest response

Ryan Reynolds used a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ clip to respond to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ rumors
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Deadpool; (Inset) Ryan Reynolds attends the Los Angeles screening of 'John Candy: I Like Me' (Cover Image Source: Marvel; (Inset) Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)
A still of Deadpool; (Inset) Ryan Reynolds attends the Los Angeles screening of 'John Candy: I Like Me' (Cover Image Source: Marvel; (Inset) Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) has sparked speculation about the Marvel antihero's potential appearance in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ after reacting to a recently released writing credit with a joke from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ The actor shared a video from his 2024 film on November 12, responding to a tweet that listed his name in the credits of the upcoming Avengers film. In the clip, Deadpool responds to Mr. Paradox, who asks him about a pile of papers, by saying, “Good! Not to brag, but I do not read.” Reynolds shared the video amid speculation about whether he and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) would appear in ‘Doomsday.’ His response added to the speculation but did not confirm either actor's involvement in the film.

Both Reynolds and Jackman appear in the credit list as ‘Additional Literary Material (not on-screen)’ according to the Writers Guild of America (WGA). The pair is among several contributors acknowledged for additional material. As for the screenplay, Steven McFeely and Michael Waldron are the official ‘Written by’ writers. Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jeff Loveness, Andrew Lanham and Destin Daniel Cretton were thanked for their contributions to the additional material. 

The distinction in the WGA credit is important. The phrase “not on-screen” indicates that the actors contributed writing material to the production, but it does not confirm that they filmed scenes or will appear in the finished film. In past interviews, Reynolds has expressed his thoughts about making Deadpool part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an April 2026 interview with Sunday Today, Reynolds stated he had written material for Deadpool’s return but has no plans to make him the star of another film. Reynolds mentioned he sees Deadpool as a side character and that he’s a good team player.

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool cosplay speaks from the audience during the Marvel Studios panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Jesse Grant)

The actor has also gone along with the ‘Doomsday’ casting rumors. At San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026, Reynolds arrived at Marvel’s Hall H panel, dressed in a denim version of Deadpool named Jeanpool. He asked if they required any more filming. Jackman and Reynolds also appeared in a video teasing their possible involvement in the movie during Marvel's D23 panel. However, Marvel did not confirm either actor as part of the film's cast. The officially announced cast includes returning stars from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men franchises. Anthony and Joe Russo will serve as directors for the film. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will hit theaters exclusively on December 18, 2026.

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