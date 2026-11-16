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Netflix's ‘Victorious’ sequel show ‘Hollywood Arts’ is returning for Season 2 with a surprise for fans

The 'Victorious' spinoff is coming back, with 12 more episodes already filmed and their titles revealed.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 12 HOURS AGO
Cast of 'Hollywood Arts' with Matt Bennett (Cover Image Source: Netflix/Paramount+ | KAILEY SCHWERMAN)
Cast of 'Hollywood Arts' with Matt Bennett (Cover Image Source: Netflix/Paramount+ | KAILEY SCHWERMAN)

'Hollywood Arts' is not going anywhere. The 'Victorious' sequel is coming back for another season. Daniella Monet, who plays Trina in the sequel series, announced the renewal on social media. She made a reel featuring four other cast members. The first frame features text that reads, "We want more episodes of Hollywood Arts!!!' The frame changes with text reading, "Season 2 coming right up." Netflix then added another video, which ended with Daniella getting emotional about the next season. In her own video, Daniella thanked the fans. "Thanks for watching Hollywood Arts on @netflix ❤️ we’re so excited to drop another season!!" she wrote in the caption.

A still of Trina and Emmy from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: Netflix/Paramount+ | KAILEY SCHWERMAN)

According to Deadline, the streamer picked up the show for 26 episodes. Since debuting on October 15, 2026, the show has released 12 episodes. Fans thought that the first season would be divided into two batches. Turns out the remaining episodes will be part of the second season. No new episodes have been ordered yet. According to What's On Netflix, the cast and crew finished filming all 26 episodes between October 2025 and March 2026. The shooting took place in Vancouver.

A still from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: Netflix)

No premiere date has been announced, but the titles of 12 episodes in the second batch are out. The titles are: 'Back to She-Cargo,' 'Band For Life,' 'Dirty Little Secret,' 'Doctor Shallot,' 'My Famous Boyfriend,' 'The Love Note,' 'The Other Teacher,' 'The Ramen King,' 'There's No Place Like Prome,' 'Trina's Birthday,' 'The Big Ta-Da: Part One,' and 'The Big Ta-Da: Part Two.' The two-part 'The Big Ta-Da' will probably serve as the finale. Season one features appearances from 'Victorious' alums Matt Bennett, Eric Lange, and Yvette Nicole Brown. More alums could appear in the upcoming season.

A still of Robbie from 'Hollywood Arts' (Image Source: Netflix)

The show follows Trina from the original series as she takes on a new role in Hollywood Arts. "In this all-new series, struggling actress Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood's most elite performing arts school," the show's logline reads. All episodes of 'Hollywood Arts' Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

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