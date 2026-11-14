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Is ‘Man of Tomorrow’ canceled? James Gunn addresses rumors after DC Studios shake-up

James Gunn responds to studio interference rumors surrounding ‘Man of Tomorrow’ following his departure from DC Studios’ leadership.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
James Gunn seen at the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Superman' TCL Chinese Theatre on July 07, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Warner Bros. via Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Stewart Cook)
James Gunn seen at the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Superman' TCL Chinese Theatre on July 07, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Warner Bros. via Getty Images) (Getty Photos | Stewart Cook)

James Gunn is stepping away from DC Studios’ leadership alongside Peter Safran to return full time to creative work. Their transition comes four years after they took charge of the studio. The announcement has put Gunn’s next Superman film, ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ under scrutiny. Speculation about the sequel grew as fans questioned what the leadership change meant for its future.

‘Man of Tomorrow’ has not been canceled. Skydance’s announcement lists it as being in post-production. Gunn remains its writer and director. The sequel is scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Speculation following the leadership announcement included claims that Skydance executives had watched the film and demanded changes. Gunn addressed that account in a Threads post: “There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made. No one from Skydance has even seen the movie - the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false.”

Peter Safran, left, and James Gunn arrive at the premiere of "Clayface" on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Latcham will become DC Studios’ president and chief creative officer starting December 1. The former Marvel executive will oversee the studio’s film, television and animation slate. His Marvel credits include ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ the latter marking an earlier collaboration with Gunn. Gunn and Safran remain producers of ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ keeping both attached to the sequel as they leave their executive positions. In their joint statement accompanying Skydance’s announcement, they said, “We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in Man of Tomorrow.”

David Corenswet returns as Clark Kent/Superman, while Nicholas Hoult reprises his role as Lex Luthor. The sequel is bringing the two characters together against Lars Eidinger’s Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan is back as Lois Lane, with Skyler Gisondo returning as Jimmy Olsen. The cast also includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Aaron Pierre appears as John Stewart from ‘Lanterns,’ while Xolo Maridueña returns as Blue Beetle, the role he played in 2023.

Principal photography for the film wrapped in August, before the leadership change was announced. The November 9 announcement identifies the sequel as part of DC’s upcoming theatrical slate. It does not announce a move to streaming or a replacement for Gunn as director.

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