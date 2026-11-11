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‘Clashing Through the Snow’ starring Christopher Briney unviels release date in new trailer

The upcoming Christmas movie has an exciting surprise for Olivia Rodrigo fans.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Clashing Through the Snow’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @ Prime Video)
A still from ‘Clashing Through the Snow’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @ Prime Video)

Prime Video’s highly anticipated Christmas movie, ‘Clashing Through the Snow,’ has finally released its trailer. It features Olivia Rodrigo's first-ever Christmas single, ‘Take Me Home (4 Christmas).' The film is directed by Carlson Young and is written by Danney Mackey as well as Rebecca Ewing.

A still from ‘Clashing Through the Snow’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @ Prime Video)

‘Clashing Through the Snow’ features Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage and Andrew Schulz, among others. Interestingly, the much-anticipated film also features appearances by Paris Hilton and Julia Fox.

The storyline follows editors Ryan Mitchell (Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Randolph) as they hunt down the big book pitch that could earn them a spot in the top publishing job at Latitude. Their boss (P.J. Byrne) also has to make cuts because ‘publishing isn't what it used to be.’

The trailer features a conversation between Briney’s Ryan and Randolph’s Hannah, in which Ryan tells Hannah, “Nobody reads your book selections anyway.” In response, she calls him a “spineless sellout.” At a yoga class, Hannah begs a literary agent played by Tan France to arrange a meeting with Julia Fox's Bianca Hart, who has an unpublished memoir in the works.

The meetings are scheduled for the holidays in New York, with Ryan also arranging one with bestselling author Emily McIntyre. Their plans take an unexpected turn when the rivals discover they are seated next to each other on the same flight, which is grounded due to a holiday snowstorm.

A still from ‘Clashing Through the Snow’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @ Prime Video)

“I was born to edit this book,” says Hannah. After their flight is grounded by the snowstorm, Ryan and Hannah compete for the one remaining rental car so they can continue their journey to New York. The two ended up driving to New York. Before that happened, Ryan noted he would rather be “trapped in a porta potty at Burning Man during an earthquake" than share a car with her.

After a series of adventurous events, the two grow closer, and the clip then features Olivia Rodrigo’s Christmas single, mesmerizing viewers. The film is set to premiere on November 23 on Prime Video.

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