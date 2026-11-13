Pixar’s ‘Gatto’ gets new trailer as Sherry Cola, John Turturro and more join voice cast

The trailer introduces Nero, a cat navigating the feline-run underworld of Venice

Fans eagerly awaiting Pixar’s ‘Gatto’ have finally received a surprise, as the film’s first trailer has been released. The highly anticipated movie is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027. The trailer introduces Nero, a cat navigating the feline-run underworld of Venice, Italy. Enrico Casarosa, who previously directed ‘Luca,’ is at the helm, while Andrea Warren serves as the producer.

A still from the 'Gatto' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Pixar)

The official description reads, “After years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives.” It continues, “Indebted to Rocco (Laurence Fishburne), the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship with Maja, a local street musician. With his last life on the line and some help from Maja, Nero may finally discover his true purpose – unless Venice gets the better of him first.”

Mark Ruffalo voices Nero in the project. The trailer offers glimpses of the events that unfold in his life, including his discovery that cats have nine lives after he dies for the first time. He says, “Eight more lives? This is amazing!” after discovering that he still has lives left. Soon, he gets sent back to the land of the living. Along with Ruffalo, the film’s recently revealed voice cast includes Bianca Babaşa, Sherry Cola, John Turturro, Rumen Sali Shopov, Rhys Darby, Isabella Rossellini, Jason Mantzoukas, Matt Jones, Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Jason Schwartzman, Tracey Ullman and Marco Calvani.

A still from the 'Gatto' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Pixar)

While premiering in theaters, a short film based on Pixar’s classic ‘Finding Nemo’ will be featured before ‘Gatto.’ Titled ‘Loving Dory,’ Ellen DeGeneres voices the lead character, the forgetful blue tang fish. According to its official description, the short finds Dory “in a helpless and unexpected ‘meet-cute.’” With ‘Gatto’ set to arrive in theaters in March 2027, audiences will soon get to follow Nero on his latest adventure.