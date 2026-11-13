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Does ‘Ebenezer’ have a post-credit scene? What Johnny Depp fans should know before leaving theaters

Johnny Depp brings a darker, horror-inspired take on Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas classic to the big screen.
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton | Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton | Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Johnny Depp, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge, is bringing a darker version of Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ to theaters with ‘Ebenezer.’ Directed by Ti West, the horror film arrived in US theaters on November 13, 2026. The story follows the wealthy but miserly Scrooge, who embarks on a supernatural journey after being visited by his former business partner, Jacob Marley (Ian McKellen). Three spirits then force him to confront his choices and consider whether he deserves another chance at redemption.

Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23 in San Diego, California. (Getty Photos | Daniel Knighton)

As this classic Christmas tale takes on a horror-inspired tone, viewers may wonder whether the movie has anything after the credits. ‘Ebenezer’ does not have a mid-credits or post-credits scene, so there is no additional footage teasing another story or continuing Scrooge’s journey. However, fans may not want to leave before the credits roll. According to Attractions Magazine, which attended an early screening, the film features visual effects during the credits and a message at the end. While these do not form another scene, they offer something extra for viewers to look out for before leaving the theater.

The film also stars Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Sam Claflin as Fred, Daisy Ridley as Clara, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Robert Strange as the Ghost of Christmas Future. The film has a runtime of about 116 minutes and is rated PG-13 for frightening content. ‘Ebenezer’ is currently playing exclusively in US theaters, and Paramount has yet to announce a streaming release date.

A still from the ‘Ebenezer’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’ follows the central story of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ but gives it a bleaker, horror-inspired twist. Unlike the original book, the film depicts Jacob Marley’s life and death and gives Belle a happier ending by having her successfully become a novelist. It also makes the Ghost of Christmas Present more frightening and changes several familiar moments. For instance, Scrooge watches the Cratchit family through a window rather than joining them inside. The film’s ending also takes a different direction, with Scrooge proposing to make Bob Cratchit his business partner and offering to cover Tiny Tim’s medical expenses. 

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