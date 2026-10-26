Where was ‘What If Christmas’ filmed? Inside Hallmark movie’s stunning locations

'What If Christmas' follows Erin as she revisits her long-held dream of becoming a fashion designer

Hallmark is back with another Christmas movie, 'What If Christmas.' The movie takes place during the holidays and delivers several romantic moments. The title is set in New York City, but it wasn't shot there. The production team used creative set design to recreate the city’s bustling streets in Ontario. According to Moviedelic, Lori Loughlin's holiday movie was mostly shot in and around Greater Sudbury. Principal photography began July 7, 2026, and concluded the same month.

A still of Erin and Adam from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

The movie was shot under the working title, ‘Merry Rosy Christmas,’ and puts Greater Sudbury's vast terrain on full display. The cast and crew were reportedly spotted on Elm Street, where several storefronts were transformed, and artificial snow was added to evoke a Christmas scene in New York City. The production also used local businesses and homes in and around Greater Sudbury. Viewers may recognize locations such as Place des Arts, Tom Davies Square, Ramsey Lake, the Big Nickel, Christ the King Church, and the Science North museum.

A still from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

'What If Christmas' follows Erin (Lori Loughlin), whose life is upended when her husband, Adam (Tom Cavanagh), no longer needs her to arrange charity galas for his career. The change prompts Erin to question her worth and revisit her long-held dream of becoming a fashion designer. A Christmas ornament transports her to an alternate world where she fulfilled her dream, but Adam isn't in her life. As she spends time with the alternate Adam, she begins questioning whether this is the life she wants.

A still from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

'What If Christmas' is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 'Countdown to Christmas' lineup. It premiered on Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Currently, the movie is streaming on Hallmark+ and other platforms including Philo, Frndly TV, DIRECTV, and Fubo.