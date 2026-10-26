MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Where was ‘What If Christmas’ filmed? Inside Hallmark movie’s stunning locations

'What If Christmas' follows Erin as she revisits her long-held dream of becoming a fashion designer
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 40 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'What If Christmas' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark | Photo by Gerry Kingsley)
A still from 'What If Christmas' (Cover Image Source: Hallmark | Photo by Gerry Kingsley)

Hallmark is back with another Christmas movie, 'What If Christmas.' The movie takes place during the holidays and delivers several romantic moments. The title is set in New York City, but it wasn't shot there. The production team used creative set design to recreate the city’s bustling streets in Ontario. According to Moviedelic, Lori Loughlin's holiday movie was mostly shot in and around Greater Sudbury. Principal photography began July 7, 2026, and concluded the same month.

A still of Erin and Adam from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

The movie was shot under the working title, ‘Merry Rosy Christmas,’ and puts Greater Sudbury's vast terrain on full display. The cast and crew were reportedly spotted on Elm Street, where several storefronts were transformed, and artificial snow was added to evoke a Christmas scene in New York City. The production also used local businesses and homes in and around Greater Sudbury. Viewers may recognize locations such as Place des Arts, Tom Davies Square, Ramsey Lake, the Big Nickel, Christ the King Church, and the Science North museum.

A still from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

'What If Christmas' follows Erin (Lori Loughlin), whose life is upended when her husband, Adam (Tom Cavanagh), no longer needs her to arrange charity galas for his career. The change prompts Erin to question her worth and revisit her long-held dream of becoming a fashion designer. A Christmas ornament transports her to an alternate world where she fulfilled her dream, but Adam isn't in her life. As she spends time with the alternate Adam, she begins questioning whether this is the life she wants.

A still from 'What If Christmas' (Image Source: Hallmark)

'What If Christmas' is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 'Countdown to Christmas' lineup. It premiered on Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Currently, the movie is streaming on Hallmark+ and other platforms including Philo, Frndly TV, DIRECTV, and Fubo.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Miami Vice ’85’ filming disrupted after man, 23, threatens crew member with butcher knife
MOVIES

‘Miami Vice ’85’ filming disrupted after man, 23, threatens crew member with butcher knife

An individual was arrested from the set after a crew member reported a verbal dispute, resulting in the display of a knife.
2026-10-26T08:02:42.000Z
Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans made unusual request while filming ‘You Can See Everything’
MOVIES

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans made unusual request while filming ‘You Can See Everything’

Co-director Lance Oppenheim recalls how a car ride after a gym session led to the film’s much-discussed shower scene
2026-10-26T07:49:46.000Z
Where to watch ‘What if Christmas’? Plot, cast and all about Lori Loughlin’s new movie
MOVIES

Where to watch ‘What if Christmas’? Plot, cast and all about Lori Loughlin’s new movie

Lori Loughlin and Hallmark strengthen their collaboration with the movie ‘What if Christmas’
2026-10-26T06:39:18.000Z
New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ footage confirms Steve Rogers’ return with a familiar MCU moment
MOVIES

New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ footage confirms Steve Rogers’ return with a familiar MCU moment

'Avengers: Doomsday’ brings back Steve Rogers in a new teaser featuring Mjolnir, a reunion with Thor, and a callback to ‘Endgame’
2026-10-26T04:30:57.000Z
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' star cast as Beast in ‘X-MEN’ reboot
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' star cast as Beast in ‘X-MEN’ reboot

A fan-favorite actor is set to join Christopher Abbott, Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, and others for the ‘X-MEN’ reboot
2026-10-26T03:02:33.000Z
Pop icon joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s new thriller
MOVIES

Pop icon joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s new thriller

The singer reportedly has a cameo in the psychological drama, which follows an American couple’s adoption trip to Europe.
2026-10-24T19:15:55.000Z
Ridley Scott is working on another ‘Alien’ movie with a familiar sci-fi collaborator
MOVIES

Ridley Scott is working on another ‘Alien’ movie with a familiar sci-fi collaborator

Scott is attached as producer, while the studio has yet to name a director for the project
2026-10-24T10:13:58.000Z
‘Baby Reindeer’ star and two others join Michael Keaton’s western thriller ‘Rode to Ruin’
BABY REINDEER (2024)

‘Baby Reindeer’ star and two others join Michael Keaton’s western thriller ‘Rode to Ruin’

Michael Keaton starrer ‘Rode to Ruin’ welcomes ‘Baby Reindeer’ actor as an outlaw with a personal vendetta
2026-10-24T09:50:20.000Z
Was Aaron Paul in ‘Clayface’? The ‘Breaking Bad’ star’s DC cameo explained
MOVIES

Was Aaron Paul in ‘Clayface’? The ‘Breaking Bad’ star’s DC cameo explained

The Club Vesuvius sequence in the Tom Rhys Harries film borrows a face that fans have been asking about
2026-10-24T07:42:05.000Z
‘Ted Lasso’ star Sarah Niles joins ‘Crawl 2’ alongside four new cast members
MOVIES

‘Ted Lasso’ star Sarah Niles joins ‘Crawl 2’ alongside four new cast members

Paramount has set July 16, 2027, for the sequel that moves the alligators from Florida to New York
2026-10-24T06:50:04.000Z