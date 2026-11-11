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‘Avengers: Endgame: Encore' sets Disney+ release date with new ‘Doomsday’ scenes

Marvel is bringing an updated version of 'Avengers: Endgame' to Disney+, giving fans a revisit to Infinity Saga finale ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)
A still from 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Studios is giving fans another chance to revisit the 'Avengers' biggest battle before the next chapter of the franchise arrives. 'Avengers: Endgame Encore,' an updated version of the 2019 blockbuster featuring additional footage and refreshed color grading, will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 13, 2026.

The special edition first returned to theatres on September 25 for a limited run. It adds roughly four minutes to the original film, with new scenes designed to connect the events of the Infinity Saga to 'Avengers: Doomsday.' The theatrical release also launched Disney's Infinity Vision premium cinema program. Disney+ has confirmed that the updated cut will be available on the platform. Its arrival means viewers who missed the theatrical event can now watch the expanded version at home.

A still from 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

One additional scene extends Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's final dance, introducing an unexpected visitor: Loki. Another follows Mobius and O.B. at the Time Variance Authority as they watch multiple universes collide. Doctor Doom also features prominently in the new material.

In one sequence, he approaches Bruce Banner in a secure facility, while another shows him forging his iconic metal mask. The latter moment deliberately echoes Tony Stark's early days as Iron Man, creating an intriguing parallel between Robert Downey Jr.'s two Marvel characters.

The additional scenes leave several questions about how the characters' paths will intersect in the next Avengers film. Marvel has not revealed exactly how these moments fit into the larger story, but they offer clues about the direction of the MCU.

A still from 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The decision to bring the expanded version to Disney+ follows a successful return to cinemas. 'Encore' opened with an estimated $86 million worldwide, including $13.5 million from Infinity Vision screenings. Its additional earnings also pushed the film's combined box office total close to the $3 billion mark.

The theatrical event also served as a lead-in to Marvel's next major release. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to reach cinemas on December 18, 2026, with Downey returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

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