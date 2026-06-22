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What is Jack McCann’s net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star reveals challenges of working in female-dominated industry

Jack McCann, the ‘NYC Manny,’ reflected on his career, being invited to Ibiza by Leah, and more on the Hulu show.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Jack McMann in 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)
A still of Jack McMann in 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)

Hulu’s recently premiered reality show, ‘Million Dollar Nannies,’ became one of the most talked-about shows across the internet. It features a group of “elite nannies” meeting with ultra-wealthy families for childcare services. It starts with Leah Barrs, a nanny herself, launching her own agency and meeting with high-profile clients with a team of nannies. This includes Leah Barrs, Sydney Siegel, Olivia McMahon, Jack McCann, Hannah Davis, Tamaya Denae, Taylor Hayward, and Mitchell Bienvenue. While the group is a girl-majority, it also has two male cast members, well known as “mannies.” They are Jack McCann and Mitchell Bienvenue. Jack, 22, from East Village, New York City, quickly gained popularity after his appearance on the Hulu show.

Still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu)
Still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu)

During his introduction, featured on the first episode, Jack told the cameras, “I’ve been called the ‘OG Manny’ just by posting a couple fun videos with my kid. The videos went viral, so I quickly, like, coined the name, “NYC Manny.” Jack’s take on being the nanny was quite interesting. “I’ve always loved working with kids, and I wanna be a father one day. So, I’ve always kind of said that being a manny is like being a father in training, and so, I take it very seriously,” he said. After Leah invited Jack to come to Ibiza, he agreed to be there with his friend Hannah, a fellow cast member, who’s also a nanny. Later in the episode, Jack shared, “We all come from very different places and have very different day-to-day lives. But it’s gonna be interesting to kind of mesh together while we live together.”

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Leah (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Leah (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

Seeing Jack on the show sparked curiosity among fans, and they have been searching for how much elite nannies make for their unique skills. However, Jack’s net worth is not publicly available at the moment. As for Jack, after finishing college, he was “leaning towards the nine-to-five corporate America route.” But after talking to Leah, he learned about this opportunity. Jack told the cameras, “We’re gonna be working with all these 1% families. You make a s**t ton of money working with them. So I decided to take the risk.” Jack added that the summer had to work out for him because he had a six-figure job offer that he turned down. “Corporate America can wait,” he said.

​During his exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Jack opened up about his job and the skepticism he had received. “I’ve gotten questioned less in my jobs in New York and back home in Virginia. So yeah, I feel like I hadn’t really been met with as much skepticism as I was with the families in Ibiza.” While talking about the show and potential clients from Ibiza, he noted, “On the show, they’re definitely… very unique. They’re lovely people, but they’re very particular, and the things they need and their requests are a little bit crazy.” Further in his interview, ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star also commented on being in a female-dominated industry, “I’d rather be surrounded by girls anyway, so it’s totally cool being in a female-dominated industry.”

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