Is ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ scripted? Hulu fans raise eyebrows over wealthy families’ wild demands

Outlandish plotlines in ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ are making viewers question its authenticity.

'Million Dollar Nannies' has become everyone's latest guilty pleasure. The Hulu reality show follows elite nannies as they serve the world's 1% who travel around the beautiful island of Ibiza. During the show's scandalous episodes, the audience witnesses nannies completing some of the wildest requests from their clients. Jack McMann, one of the nannies, was asked to spray-tan Mark Ebinger, Tom Freeman, and Moke Coffey, popular influencers who collectively parent a pair of twins and share their journey on @Our3Dads. "That was not something I was ever planning to do," he shared with PEOPLE. "It was gross. Spray tan smells bad, too." Sydney Siegel also handled a bizarre request from clients on camera. Her potential clients asked her to use Louis Vuitton-branded chopsticks.

Still of Jack McMann in 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Andrea Miconi)

All these outlandish moments made the audience speculate that the show might be staged. However, it is not the first time the authenticity of a reality show has been questioned. 'Selling Sunset' is a frequent victim of it. Similar to 'Selling Sunset' agents, fans are questioning whether the cast actually works as nannies and, if they do, how they managed to connect with the "elites" in such a short span of time, as most of them are in their 20s. @king__valkyrie on X made their point by citing one of the biggest storylines in the season. Leah, one of the nannies, confessed to sleeping with the father of a baby she previously cared for. The X user pointed out that if Leah had been a real nanny, she would never confess, as it is proof that she was unprofessional and harms her future pursuits, which it ended up doing. The only consequence of this confession was that it stirred up drama in the group, which is good for the show, not for Leah's actual "career."

Million Dollar Nannies on Hulu just helped me realize I no longer enjoy reality TV as I once enjoyed because either it feels too produced, the cast is FAR too aware of themselves AND the camera and auidtioning for a brand deal. OR both! #nolongerclosetoreal — Fancy Pants (@BeCoolHousewife) June 18, 2026

@BeCoolHousewife also found the show too "produced" to be real. The nannies looked top-notch in every scene, and aware of their portrayal. "The cast is FAR too aware of themselves AND the camera and auditioning for a brand deal. OR both," the X user shared. Reddit also chimed in with their opinion. u/Regular-Day-5611 states that professional nannies who also work for elite families will never go on the show. Their controversial behavior and mainstream presence would hinder actual elite families from employing them. "I'm guessing they were all looking to become influencers?? I was very confused," the user added. Most of the nannies in the cast are also budding influencers, which further puts into doubt their profession as nannies.

In this world, keeping secrets is a skill.



Stream all episodes of #MillionDollarNannies now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. #HuluGetsReal pic.twitter.com/eOA1T0mkEN — Hulu (@hulu) June 20, 2026

u/coolestofthecowgirls was very clear with the verdict, backed by her own professional experience as a nanny. "Yeah. It's honestly very fake/staged (as to be expected), lol. Some of the nannies don't even have experience with HNW or UHNW families; some do. The main 'drama' of the season is very unprofessional as well," the user shared. "Mind you, I'm a Gen-Z nanny and would never act the way some of them have - in front of my bosses, nonetheless - never ever! I tried watching more than 3 episodes, and it got very repetitive. Ugh. It is not helping with the young nanny stereotypes, I will tell you that." All episodes of 'Million Dollar Nannies' are now out on Hulu.