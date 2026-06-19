What is Nicola Wills’ net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star has one ‘aesthetic’ requirement for her nanny

Episode 2 featured Nicola Wills from The Wills Family meeting with a potential nanny and shared the particulars of the requirements for the nanny.

Hulu’s highly anticipated reality show ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ dropped its first two episodes, and fans got a glammed-up glimpse into the world of elite families. This included The Guiribitey Family, The Three Daddies, and The Wills Family. It all starts with Leah, a top celebrity nanny who has previously worked for the Kardashian and Jenner families. She started her agency featuring the ‘Elite nannies’ to fulfill her mission, which was “to bring together the best talent of nannies who can handle the demands of the most high-net-worth families in the world.” One of the clients, Nicola Wills from The Wills Family, is also featured on the show with her two daughters, Minnie and Margo. In a confessional, Nicola opened up about her business ventures, “I have an online business in skincare and wellness. And I am very, very successful. I am real new money. Like, I wanna wear that handbag. I wanna wear the shoes. I wanna wear the fancy necklace ‘cause it’s like, “Guys, I made it! I did it.”

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring the client families (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

After witnessing her talk about her businesses and being "very, very successful," fans have been curious about Nicola Wills’ net worth. However, her net worth is not publicly available. She also runs a global podcast, 'INSPIRE with Nicola Wills.' Further in the show, Nicola also shared more about her daughter and that she was a single mother, “I’m a very proud single mummy to Minnie and Margo. Minnie loves dancing, loves singing, and Margo is very, very confident. She’s also glued to me like Velcro.” Having said that, she noted that she was seeking a female nanny due to a specific requirement. “My children are my world, and they need a pure, feminine energy bubble. It is a “no boy zone, at all,” added Nicola.

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Nicola Wills (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

Taylor went to meet Nicola and noticed that she was living at Nobu, an “insane, like, exclusive hotel.” Further, the show revealed Nicola’s particular requirements for the nanny. The first one was that the nanny, "Must align with Ms. Wills’s aesthetic in public." Additional requirements mentioned on the show were: "Effortlessly embody health and wellness. The client seeks to cultivate independence, especially independence from men, patriarchy, and any male-dominated hierarchical structures. Must be willing to get wet and get dirty." In another confessional, Nicola noted that she wanted her daughter’s nanny to fulfill her children’s ''deepest desires and wishes."

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Leah (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

Fans also witnessed how families have their own demands for the nannies they want to hire for their children. Another family featured on the show, The Guiribiteys, mentioned that their nanny should “sing lullabies with care and precision.” It continued, “The nanny shall be required to maintain a demure presentation. Arrange all the food with chopsticks. Must match the family’s daily aura.” To know more, fans can stream ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ on Hulu.