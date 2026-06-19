MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What is Nicola Wills’ net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star has one ‘aesthetic’ requirement for her nanny

Episode 2 featured Nicola Wills from The Wills Family meeting with a potential nanny and shared the particulars of the requirements for the nanny.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Nicola Wills with her daughters, Minnie and Margo (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Nicola Wills with her daughters, Minnie and Margo (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

Hulu’s highly anticipated reality show ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ dropped its first two episodes, and fans got a glammed-up glimpse into the world of elite families. This included The Guiribitey Family, The Three Daddies, and The Wills Family. It all starts with Leah, a top celebrity nanny who has previously worked for the Kardashian and Jenner families. She started her agency featuring the ‘Elite nannies’ to fulfill her mission, which was “to bring together the best talent of nannies who can handle the demands of the most high-net-worth families in the world.” One of the clients, Nicola Wills from The Wills Family, is also featured on the show with her two daughters, Minnie and Margo. In a confessional, Nicola opened up about her business ventures, “I have an online business in skincare and wellness. And I am very, very successful. I am real new money. Like, I wanna wear that handbag. I wanna wear the shoes. I wanna wear the fancy necklace ‘cause it’s like, “Guys, I made it! I did it.”

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring the client families (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring the client families (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

After witnessing her talk about her businesses and being "very, very successful," fans have been curious about Nicola Wills’ net worth. However, her net worth is not publicly available. She also runs a global podcast, 'INSPIRE with Nicola Wills.' Further in the show, Nicola also shared more about her daughter and that she was a single mother, “I’m a very proud single mummy to Minnie and Margo. Minnie loves dancing, loves singing, and Margo is very, very confident. She’s also glued to me like Velcro.” Having said that, she noted that she was seeking a female nanny due to a specific requirement. “My children are my world, and they need a pure, feminine energy bubble. It is a “no boy zone, at all,” added Nicola.  

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Nicola Wills (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Nicola Wills (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

Taylor went to meet Nicola and noticed that she was living at Nobu, an “insane, like, exclusive hotel.” Further, the show revealed Nicola’s particular requirements for the nanny. The first one was that the nanny, "Must align with Ms. Wills’s aesthetic in public." Additional requirements mentioned on the show were: "Effortlessly embody health and wellness. The client seeks to cultivate independence, especially independence from men, patriarchy, and any male-dominated hierarchical structures. Must be willing to get wet and get dirty." In another confessional, Nicola noted that she wanted her daughter’s nanny to fulfill her children’s ''deepest desires and wishes."

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Leah (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Leah (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

Fans also witnessed how families have their own demands for the nannies they want to hire for their children. Another family featured on the show, The Guiribiteys, mentioned that their nanny should “sing lullabies with care and precision.” It continued, “The nanny shall be required to maintain a demure presentation. Arrange all the food with chopsticks. Must match the family’s daily aura.” To know more, fans can stream ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ on Hulu.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Million Dollar Nannies': From luxury hotels to picturesque beaches— real life filming locations revealed
REALITY TV

'Million Dollar Nannies': From luxury hotels to picturesque beaches— real life filming locations revealed

Hulu and Freeform's newest reality television series follows child care professionals vying for top jobs from wealthy clients.
32 minutes ago
‘The Traitors’ Season 5 finally sets release date as Alan Cumming hints at 'treachery and deceit'
REALITY TV

‘The Traitors’ Season 5 finally sets release date as Alan Cumming hints at 'treachery and deceit'

Alan Cumming revealed the title of the upcoming season of ‘The Traitors’ in his latest mysterious announcement
8 hours ago
Is Kyle Cooke leaving ‘Summer House’? Reality TV star clears the air after cryptic post fuels exit rumors
REALITY TV

Is Kyle Cooke leaving ‘Summer House’? Reality TV star clears the air after cryptic post fuels exit rumors

Kyle Cooke has been a part of 'Summer House' since the reality series premiered in 2017
12 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 14 twist changes everything as six favorites find themselves in danger
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 14 twist changes everything as six favorites find themselves in danger

After America voted for its favorite couple, the host announced one more twist that sent two islanders home
14 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 star Sean Reifel reveals a surprising connection that didn't air
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 star Sean Reifel reveals a surprising connection that didn't air

After his elimination from the villa, Sean reflected on his unseen conversations with a female islander
1 day ago
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 reveals release date as ‘The Circle’ star Nick Uhlenhuth joins the chaos
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 reveals release date as ‘The Circle’ star Nick Uhlenhuth joins the chaos

Among the singles participating in the upcoming ‘MAFS’ Season, fans will witness the star from ‘The Circle’, ‘Perfect Match’, and ‘Battle Camp’.
1 day ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 adds new celebrity cast member you may recognise from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 adds new celebrity cast member you may recognise from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy Kimmel's right-hand man, has joined the cast of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 and we couldn't be more excited
1 day ago
Who won ‘Outlast: The Jungle’? Netflix survival show crowns winner after brutal finale
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Outlast: The Jungle’? Netflix survival show crowns winner after brutal finale

The final challenge between Team Alpha and Team Bravo turned intense as they had to go through a two-day hike and a series of challenges to win.
1 day ago
This ‘AGT’ comedian has a surprising connection to Issa Rae and her hit HBO show ‘Insecure’
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

This ‘AGT’ comedian has a surprising connection to Issa Rae and her hit HBO show ‘Insecure’

This comedian appeared on episode 3 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 and wowed judges with his hilarious comedic routine.
2 days ago
How did James Barker die? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 episode pays emotional tribute after EP dies during filming
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

How did James Barker die? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 episode pays emotional tribute after EP dies during filming

'Love Island' EP James Barker unexpectedly met his demise last week during the production of 'Love Island USA.'
2 days ago