Guiribitey family’s net worth explored as ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ mom insists on Louis Vuitton chopsticks for kids

From designer uniforms to color-coded nails, the Guiribiteys became breakout stars of 'Million Dollar Nannies' thanks to their lavish childcare demands

The Guiribitey family became one of the first wealthy client families introduced on Hulu and Freeform's 'Million Dollar Nannies.' Viewers met Camila Guiribitey, her husband Juan Carlos Izquierdo, and Camila’s mother, Taty Guiribitey, during the show's premiere episode when nanny Sydney Siegel interviewed for a position with them in Ibiza. For the unversed, Camila and Izquierdo are Miami-based dentists, and the family quickly became a talking point because of both their wealth and their unusually detailed expectations for childcare staff.

The family appeared as part of the show's central premise, which follows a group of elite nannies working with Leah Barrs to build a luxury childcare agency in Ibiza. The series premiered with two episodes on Freeform on June 17, while the full season began streaming on Hulu on June 18. The Guiribiteys were among the first high-profile clients featured, giving viewers an early look at the type of families the nannies would be working for.

[L-R] Tatiana (Taty) Guiribitey and Camila Guiribitey (Image source: @camilaguiribitey | Instagram)

As for the Guiribitey family's net worth, Barrs stated on the show that the family is worth more than $500M. Yes, really! That figure has become the most widely cited estimate associated with the family following their appearance on 'Million Dollar Nannies.' There are, however, other estimates. A February 2025 Urban Splatter report said the broader Guiribitey family fortune exceeds $100 million and estimated Camila Guiribitey's personal net worth at around $33 million. Because the figures come from different sources, the clearest answer for viewers is that 'Million Dollar Nannies' itself places the family's wealth at more than $500M.

While their fortune attracted attention, the moment that got the most attention involved a rule about serving food to their children. During Siegel's interview on the show, Camila explained that the family employs a chef and that the nanny would be responsible for plating meals for the children. She further added that the food needed to be "Instagram-worthy" before asking Siegel, "How are you with your chopsticks?" When Siegel responded, "It depends," Camila handed her a pair of Louis Vuitton chopsticks. For those who are curious, we did some research and turns out, that the luxury chopsticks retail for S $675 [$522 USD] on the brand's website. The exchange quickly became one of the most memorable scenes from the premiere episode and helped introduce viewers to the family's standards.

Camila Guiribitey attends The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes)

The chopstick requirement was only one part of a longer list of expectations. Guiribiteys also wanted their nannies to sing lullabies with "precision," wear uniforms selected by the family, change nail colors based on client preferences, and match the family's daily aura. The interview became even more uncomfortable when Camila and Taty questioned Siegel about her outfit.

Sydney Siegel attends Hulu's 'Get Real House' at Casa Lago on April 22, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Dishing on the same, in an interview with People, Siegel said she felt "immediately judged" during that first meeting. Despite the awkward start, the family ultimately hired her. The interview scene helped establish the tone of the series by showing how luxury childcare jobs can involve highly specific demands beyond traditional nanny duties. However, Siegel also there was no lasting tension between her and the Guiribiteys. She eventually secured a contract with the family after filming and was even invited to attend Paris Fashion Week with them. For many viewers, the Guiribiteys became memorable not only because of their reported wealth but also because of the Louis Vuitton chopsticks moment that turned an ordinary job interview into one of the show's most talked-about scenes.