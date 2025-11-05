‘DWTS’ Season 34 is keeping the sparkle alive with a brand-new holiday special fans didn't see coming

'Dancing with the Stars' will spread holiday cheer with a brand-new festive special premiering this December

From mesmerizing performances to heartwarming interactions, celebrity contestants are bringing their A-game forth on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34. To add more sparkle to the fun, the dance celebration will continue to entertain even after the conclusion of Season 34. In a surprising development, it has been revealed that 'Dancing With the Stars' is all set to spread its magic beyond the ballroom with an unexpected new holiday tradition.

A still from 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

ABC announced on Tuesday, November 4, that it will debut an annual 'Dancing With the Stars' holiday special titled 'Dancing With the Holidays,' airing Tuesday, December 2, at 8 pm ET. The one-hour event will feature festive routines, musical performances, and holiday greetings, premiering a week after the Season 34 finale crowns its winner. Following Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov's shocking elimination, the remaining couples competing for the mirrorball trophy are Robert Irwin & Witney Carson, Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy, Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas, Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten, Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa, Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach, and Andy Richter & Emma Slater, as per Parade.

Notably, Season 34 has been breaking records since its September premiere. The Halloween Night episode on Tuesday, October 28, drew 6.74 million viewers, scoring six straight weeks of audience growth, making it the only fall show to achieve that and set a new fan voting record with 55.26 million votes. The 'Wicked Night' hit a new milestone, drawing 6.63 million viewers, an 11% jump from the previous week's 'Dedication Night.' The episode marked Season 34's largest audience and the show's fifth consecutive week of growth, a rare achievement for any TV series, as per Deadline.

The dance competition made history as the first fall show in over three decades to grow its same-day audience for five consecutive weeks. As per reports, Flavor Flav was the latest guest judge to join Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on the panel. Additionally, for the first time in 'Dancing With the Stars' history, cohosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro also joined the team dances.

Team Kool, including Julianne, Richter & Slater, Irwin & Carson, Earle & Chmerkovskiy, and Hendrix & Bersten, took the floor to a live performance of 'Celebration' by Kool and the Gang. Their rivals, Team Chicago, featuring Ribeiro, Fishel & Pashkov, Leavitt & Ballas, Chiles & Sosa, and Efron & Karagach, competed with a live rendition of '25 or 6 to 4' by Chicago. As per The Hollywood Reporter, in the end, it was Team Chicago who won the challenge with a perfect score of 40/40.