'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 stuns viewers with a gut-punch elimination that no one saw coming

Week 8 of the dance competition turned up the heat with Rock 'n' Roll Night and an unexpected elimination

Following the spooky performances on Halloween Night last week, 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 entered week 8 with a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-themed night. With intense competition, contestants are on their toes, making sure to impress both judges and viewers. While Whitney Leavitt once again scored the highest score of the night, the latest episode ended with a heartbreaking elimination that no one saw coming.

A screenshot of Danielle Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, performing on 'DWTS' Dedication Night (Image Source: YouTube | @dancingwiththestars)

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov were eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 34 on Tuesday, November 4, becoming the seventh couple to leave the competition, as per E! News. Fishel and Pashkov performed a contemporary routine to Aerosmith's 'Dream On,' earning emotional praise from the judges. Bruno Tonioli told her, "Life can be a b***h sometimes, but you don't give up. You stay resilient, keep a positive attitude, and it’s not over.” Though he pointed out a "tiny mishap," he said Fishel should "be proud" of what she's accomplished, as per TV Insider.

Carrie Ann Inaba took a moment to apologize for her earlier criticism, saying, "I believe in you. You told that story. I felt the chills." Derek Hough wrapped up the feedback with, "You're somebody that we all root for. You radiate such beautiful positive energy. You glow, and you always glow on this dance floor." While he admitted the dance "felt a little disjointed," he also told her to be proud. Fishel received 9s from Inaba and guest judge Flavor Flav and 8s from Hough and Tonioli, for a total score of 34/40.

After their shocking elimination, Fishel talked about her journey, saying, "It's meant everything. It has truly been life-changing, and every single moment, including this one, has been joyous." Pashkov responded warmly, telling her, "You are now my friend for life." Notably, Fishel's 'Boy Meets World' co-stars believe the 'Dancing With the Stars' judges are unfairly targeting her, suggesting there's a "personal vendetta." On the Pod Meets World podcast, Rider Strong admitted, "I held back the anger" when watching the judges score Fishel's performances each week. He continued, "I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt. At this point, it’s starting to feel like a personal vendetta," as per Page Six.

Strong added in defense of his longtime friend, "Are you guys open to the potential that Danielle might be working her ass off?" Will Friedle, co-host of the podcast, agreed with Strong and directly criticized 'Dancing With the Stars' judge Inaba for showing favoritism. "Carrie Ann has her favorites, and she'll have two or three that no matter what they do, they could walk on the stage, trip, and hit their face, and she'd be like, 'You tried so hard, 9!'" Friedle said.