Speculation swirls that Robert Irwin is dating a ‘DWTS’ alum—and it’s not Witney Carson

In a TikTok video shared by troupe member Carter Williams, Irwin can be seen dancing with several 'DWTS' cast members

It seems like Robert Irwin is off the dating market. Some 'Dancing With The Stars' fans believe that the Australian wildlife conservationist is dating someone from the ABC dance competition, and it's not his Season 34 pro partner Witney Carson. Irwin has sparked romance rumors with the 'DWTS' troupe member Hailey Bills, and the fans can't stop talking about the duo. The speculations started in late October, but things escalated to a whole new level after a playful TikTok of Irwin and Bills went viral on October 27. In a TikTok video shared by troupe member Carter Williams, Irwin can be seen dancing with several 'DWTS' cast members, including Bills, Onye Stevenson, and Jaxon Willard. Williams also shared the same video on his Instagram page. “Our newest troupie?! Squad goals fr,” Williams wrote in the caption of the video.

However, what caught the attention of the fans was the flirty banter between Irwin and Bills. Fans flooded the comments section of the TikTok video with numerous exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "Robert and Hailey are definitely dating." A second user who penned, "Totally ship Hailey and Robert." Another netizen commented, “Robert and Hailey super cute together!!” A fourth TikTok user remarked, “Robert and Haileyyy, I want that to happen so baddddd."

Up until this moment, neither Irwin nor Bills has made an official comment on the dating rumors floating on the internet. At the moment, Irwin is one of the contestants vying for the prestigious mirrorball trophy on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. In the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which was released on October 28, Irwin and his pro partner, Carson, performed Argentine Tango to 'Sweet Dreams are Made of This' by the Hampton String Quartet.

As per People magazine, when judge Bruno Tonioli was asked to share his feedback on the duo's Halloween Night performance, he told Irwin that he "literally killed it," and added, "That was deadly hot." Soon after, Carrie Ann Inaba stated that she always believed that Irwin was a leading man for the Argentine Tango and "led" the whole dance. At last, Derek Hough shared, "That first moment—the whole room went silent. Well done, my man." In the end, Irwin and Carson bagged a score of 38 out of 40 points from the judges' panel.