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What is Cut Week on ‘The Voice’ Season 30? New elimination twist puts 15 singers at risk

‘The Voice’ Season 30 gives viewers a say as coaches narrow their teams before the Live Shows.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 27 MINUTES AGO
Riley Green and Queen Latifah in their coaches’ chairs on ‘The Voice’ Season 30 (Cover Image Source: NBC)
Riley Green and Queen Latifah in their coaches’ chairs on ‘The Voice’ Season 30 (Cover Image Source: NBC)

‘The Voice’ Season 30 has been keeping its coaches on their toes, and even the chair buttons got a makeover. The Blind Auditions introduced the “First In” button, giving coaches another way to secure singers for their teams. Now that the Battles have wrapped, attention turns to the next change. Cut Week arrives on November 2, with places in the Live Shows at stake.

According to NBC Insider, Cut Week replaces both the Knockouts and Playoffs, becoming the only round between the Battles and Live Shows. Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Adam Levine, and Queen Latifah each enter with seven artists. Each coach chooses two singers to advance directly, based on their performances so far. The remaining five artists on each team must perform for one more coach-selected spot.

The coaches’ selections will account for 12 artists, with viewers saving one additional contestant to bring the Live Shows lineup to 13. That leaves one coach with four singers, while the other three will have three apiece. 28 artists enter Cut Week; 15 will be eliminated, leaving 13 contestants for the Live Shows.

The October 26 Battles sent Sophia Liano, Brayden Howell, Marilyn Hucek, and Kavi Nyx home. Mia Knight, Cade Mower, Lexi Stephens, and Brooklyn Marie won those respective matchups. Dakota Cohen also advanced after facing Destinee Monroe on Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life.’ However, Monroe avoided elimination when Latifah used the season’s final Steal to bring her onto her team, completing the field heading into Cut Week.

Mia Knight (L), Carson Daly (C), and Sophia Liano (R) on ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Episode 10 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Cory Osborne)

Cut Week airs Monday, November 2, in a two-hour NBC episode beginning at 9 p.m. ET. It will stream the following day on Peacock. The episode also marks the move from the show’s 8 p.m. ET start to 9 p.m. ET for the remainder of Season 30. The Live Shows begin November 9, followed by weekly Monday episodes through the December 14 finale.

There is another change once the live competition begins: performances and elimination results will happen on the same night. Viewers will no longer need to wait for a separate results episode the following day. Executive producer Audrey Morrissey explained the approach to TV Insider, “It’s real-time voting.” She added, “So, everybody performs, and we find out that night who’s moving on.”

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