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‘The Voice’ Season 30 has another schedule change as NBA takes over Tuesday nights

The latest episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 continued the intense Battle rounds
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)
A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

With the Battles Rounds in full swing on ‘The Voice’ Season 30, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah have been making major decisions regarding their teams. The winner of each Battle advances in the competition, while the other artist faces elimination. However, each coach has a Steal, which allows them to select an artist from another coach’s Battle and save them from going home. Until now, viewers have been able to enjoy new episodes of the competition show on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, NBC has announced a change to the schedule for upcoming episodes.

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring Brandon Diaz and Bryan Jaymes (Image Source: YouTube | NBC)

When do ‘The Voice’ Season 30 new episodes release?

​The latest episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featured the remaining artists from all four coaches’ teams competing in the Battle round. The episode aired on Monday, October 19, 2026. However, the next episode won't air on Tuesday as per the usual schedule. According to NBC’s latest update, ‘The Voice’ Season 30 will air exclusively on Mondays starting October 19. This is because NBC is returning to NBA coverage. With NBA games taking over Tuesday nights from October 20, 2026, the fan-favorite reality show won’t air new episodes on Tuesdays.

How and where to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 30

​The upcoming episodes of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 will air live on NBC. Viewers can follow the competition through the remaining Battles, Cut Week, and Live Shows. As usual, viewers can also watch the new episodes on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.​

A still from ‘The Voice’ Season 30 featuring Brianna Cameron and Saade (Image Source: YouTube | NBC)

‘The Voice’ Season 30 full episode schedule

Battles Part 4 will air on October 26, 2026, from 8-10 p.m. ET, followed by Cut Week on November 2, 2026, from 9-11 p.m. ET. From November 2 onwards, ‘The Voice’ Season 30 will move to the 9 p.m. slot, instead of the regular 8 p.m. slot. The Live Shows start on November 9 at 9 p.m. ET, with Top 13 Part 1. Top 13 Part 2 will air on November 16, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET. The following episode will feature the Top 10 on November 23, Top 8 on November 30, and Top 6 on December 7, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET. The highly anticipated Live Finale and Results will air on December 14, 2026, from 9- 11 p.m. ET.

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