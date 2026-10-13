MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Ella Langley calls out Riley Green’s ‘typical’ comments on her success on ‘The Voice’

Riley Green is one of the coaches on 'The Voice' Season 30, which airs new episodes on NBC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 56 MINUTES AGO
Ella and Riley performing on 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | Riley Green)
Ella and Riley performing on 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | Riley Green)

Ella Langley is hitting back at comments made about her on 'The Voice.' During the blind audition episode that aired on September 22, 2026, Ferryn & Brinkley Wright captivated all the judges. Their performance of 'When Will I Be Loved' by The Everly Brothers earned them a four-chair turn. Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine, and Riley Green all put their best foot forward. Kelly said that her experience coaching and winning with a sibling trio, 'Girl Named Tom,' makes her the best choice. Riley, on the other hand, leaned on his background and experience with Ella Langley to win the duo's hearts. "I've had some success with duets," he said, referring to his collaborations with Langley.  "There was a girl that reminded me a lot of y'all. I took her on tour with me; her name's Ella Langley. She's doing pretty well." 

Green succeeded in winning over the Wright sisters, but did not have the same luck with Ella. During a live, the 'Choosin' Texas' singer was asked by a fan, "When Riley Green took credit for your success on The Voice, did that rub you the wrong way?" Langley was clearly offended and did not hide it. "Yeah, when that man took credit, no, [I] didn't love that," Langley said. "But typical. Typical. Pretty typical." Notably, Langley doesn't follow Green on Instagram, which suggests things may have soured between them. 

A still of Riley Green from 'The Voice'
A still of Riley Green from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

The singers collaborated on two tours. During this time, media and fans linked them together romantically. None of them confirmed it, but things seemed to go south in 2025, when Langley winked after singing to a fan holding a sign that read, "Wink if Riley's a Dumba--." The country singers have produced two duets to date: 'You Look Like You Love Me' in 2024 and 'Don't Mind If I Do' in 2025. The 2024 song won Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards and catapulted the pair to worldwide stardom. Though Ella Langley has never been a contestant on 'The Voice,' she performed as a guest alongside Green during the Season 26 finale in December 2024. Currently, Green is dominating the competition and chose the Wright sisters in the Battle Rounds. 'The Voice' airs new episodes every week on NBC

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is Taylor Ann Green? ‘Below Deck’ is back for Season 13 with ‘Southern Charm’ crossover
BELOW DECK (2013)

Who is Taylor Ann Green? ‘Below Deck’ is back for Season 13 with ‘Southern Charm’ crossover

A ‘Southern Charm’ star appeared on ‘Below Deck’ Season 13 Episode 1 with her then-boyfriend
3 hours ago
‘Big Brother’ Season 30 may bring back iconic veterans with a $1M grand prize
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ Season 30 may bring back iconic veterans with a $1M grand prize

The fan-favorite reality show’s milestone season is expected to feature a larger prize pot and the game’s ‘iconic vets.’
4 hours ago
Who is Caroline Alexis? Inside ‘The Voice’ star’s budding romance with Everett Bounds
THE VOICE

Who is Caroline Alexis? Inside ‘The Voice’ star’s budding romance with Everett Bounds

Caroline and Everett from Team Riley competed against each other in the Battle Rounds Night 1.
6 hours ago
Is ‘The Voice’ on tonight? What the Season 30 schedule change means for new episodes
THE VOICE

Is ‘The Voice’ on tonight? What the Season 30 schedule change means for new episodes

'The Voice' Season 30 continues the Battles, with a few scheduling updates viewers should know.
19 hours ago
What time does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiere? Netflix release time, episode schedule and more
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

What time does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiere? Netflix release time, episode schedule and more

Thirty Boston singles enter the pods as ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 unfolds on Netflix, and here's the complete schedule for the reality show.
20 hours ago
Alexia Umansky shares she was ‘taken advantage of’ by a friend on ‘Special Forces’: ‘Didn't have the power..’
REALITY TV

Alexia Umansky shares she was ‘taken advantage of’ by a friend on ‘Special Forces’: ‘Didn't have the power..’

In the latest episode of ‘Special Forces,’ Alexia reflected on a painful incident and shared something she had kept from her family.
23 hours ago
Where is ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ filmed? Inside the cast’s lavish Maryland lives
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

Where is ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ filmed? Inside the cast’s lavish Maryland lives

Bravo’s ‘RHOP’ focuses on etiquette and strong community ties, featuring lavish customized homes.
1 day ago
Who is Tia’s husband? ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 premiere puts group’s personal issues in spotlight
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

Who is Tia’s husband? ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 premiere puts group’s personal issues in spotlight

Season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP) airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo
1 day ago
Are Meri Brown and Ron still dating? ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 2 reveals where they stand
SISTER WIVES (2010)

Are Meri Brown and Ron still dating? ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Episode 2 reveals where they stand

Meri Brown met Ron at a speed-dating event, and they had a candid chat about their relationship in Season 21 Episode 2
1 day ago
How to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’? Release time, date and episode schedule
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

How to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’? Release time, date and episode schedule

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 11 will focus on feuds, marital troubles and legal feuds of the cast
3 days ago