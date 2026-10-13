Ella Langley calls out Riley Green’s ‘typical’ comments on her success on ‘The Voice’

Riley Green is one of the coaches on 'The Voice' Season 30, which airs new episodes on NBC

Ella Langley is hitting back at comments made about her on 'The Voice.' During the blind audition episode that aired on September 22, 2026, Ferryn & Brinkley Wright captivated all the judges. Their performance of 'When Will I Be Loved' by The Everly Brothers earned them a four-chair turn. Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine, and Riley Green all put their best foot forward. Kelly said that her experience coaching and winning with a sibling trio, 'Girl Named Tom,' makes her the best choice. Riley, on the other hand, leaned on his background and experience with Ella Langley to win the duo's hearts. "I've had some success with duets," he said, referring to his collaborations with Langley. "There was a girl that reminded me a lot of y'all. I took her on tour with me; her name's Ella Langley. She's doing pretty well."

Green succeeded in winning over the Wright sisters, but did not have the same luck with Ella. During a live, the 'Choosin' Texas' singer was asked by a fan, "When Riley Green took credit for your success on The Voice, did that rub you the wrong way?" Langley was clearly offended and did not hide it. "Yeah, when that man took credit, no, [I] didn't love that," Langley said. "But typical. Typical. Pretty typical." Notably, Langley doesn't follow Green on Instagram, which suggests things may have soured between them.

A still of Riley Green from 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

The singers collaborated on two tours. During this time, media and fans linked them together romantically. None of them confirmed it, but things seemed to go south in 2025, when Langley winked after singing to a fan holding a sign that read, "Wink if Riley's a Dumba--." The country singers have produced two duets to date: 'You Look Like You Love Me' in 2024 and 'Don't Mind If I Do' in 2025. The 2024 song won Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards and catapulted the pair to worldwide stardom. Though Ella Langley has never been a contestant on 'The Voice,' she performed as a guest alongside Green during the Season 26 finale in December 2024. Currently, Green is dominating the competition and chose the Wright sisters in the Battle Rounds. 'The Voice' airs new episodes every week on NBC.