‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 4 Recap: Beth and Rip face a point of no return — and it could cost their future

Beth and Rip take a heartbreaking call to deal with the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in the latest episode.

The latest episode of 'Dutton Ranch' revealed everyone's favorite Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) in their "'Yellowstone' element." In the last episode, their farm was exposed to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and now there is an outbreak to deal with. Episode 4, titled "Start with a Bullet," opens with the couple investigating the culprit behind their latest problem. Even though they suspect the Jacksons to be behind the mess, they need solid proof. Beth reaches out to Dr. Poole, the physician who did Bullet's (the bull the couple purchased) preliminary blood work and gave it a pass to join their ranch. The blood work was presented by J.R. Simon (Chuck McCollum), who sold Bullet on their ranch. Dr. Poole claims that he knows no J.R. Simon, implying that the bloodwork has been forged.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

The couple heads towards Simon's trailer to get their revenge. Rip confronts him, but the seller feigns to know nothing about the cow's predicament. Frustrated by his lies, Beth and Rip decide to handle this matter 'Yellowstone' style. Rip goes ahead and starts pouring gasoline over his trailer. He sets it on fire, disregarding all of Simon's pleas. The fraudulent owner did not even have time to put on his pants and had to run for his life. All of his belongings turned to ashes in seconds. No Dutton arson is complete without a dramatic walkout, and that's exactly how Beth and Rip exited the scene.

The revenge doesn't push away the tragedy. The couple decides to kill all of their cattle to control the situation. Rip digs an enormous ditch and then pulls the cattle into a massive trench. Before the massacre, he warns his cowboys, "This'll be one of those days that follow you to the grave." In a heartwrenching sequence, he shoots them one by one. Beth pleads with him to leave one young calf, but he refuses, saying there is no point. After burying the cattle, the couple takes a moment to mourn the lost lives. Zach (Marc Menchaca), their ranch hand, also sings 'Streets of Laredo' in their honor. Beth and Rip keep their adopted son, Carter (Finn Little), out of the mess. Eventually, when he learned about it, he was devastated and angry. "Carter wants to be part of the fold," Little shared with TVLine. "He wants to make a name for himself and help his family out, I think. When he's not given responsibilities, he goes out to find his own independence, and that's where he gets into trouble. That's where everything starts falling apart."

Carter in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)

The young Dutton is also learning the ways of life with local Dwight (guest star Ray McKinnon), which somehow lands him in front of a leopard named Xena. On the other end, Beth learns about his acquaintance with Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) when she uncovers Beulah Jackson's (Annette Bening) granddaughter between his sheets. Beth takes her back to the Jackson ranch in her car and warns Oreana to be careful with Carter's heart. "That one has a pure heart," Beth tells Oreana on the drive. "If you f–k with him, I will make your life a living hell." The episode also sheds light on Beulah's complicated relationship with Everett (Ed Harris). The veterinarian is called to the Jackson ranch and pays a visit to his old flame. Both talk about the troublesome Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) and also Everett's late son Levi.

Beulah in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Everett confesses to Beulah that he cannot bring down his late son's tire swing. "Part of me still thinks it's Levi out there," Everett states. "But then reality kicks in, and the wound rips open again." At one point, he even asks Beulah if they could go back to the way things were, but then steadies himself by saying they have too many "demons" between each other. Beulah agrees, but the moment the veterinarian steps out, she falls to her knees, crying. To know how the Jackson and Dutton rivalry plays out amidst these love stories, fans need to tune in to 'Dutton Ranch' every Friday on Paramount+.