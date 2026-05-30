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‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ releases explosive midseason trailer filled with drama, tears and accusations

Bravo’s explosive midseason trailer for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ features fierce family feuds and a wild trip to Scotland.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Stills from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 17 mid-season trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)
Stills from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 17 mid-season trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

The temperature in Atlanta is reaching a boiling point as Bravo just unveiled the midseason trailer for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 17. Even the two-and-a-half-minute clip was enough to pull viewers back into the dramatic lives of Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, Kelli Potter, Pinky Cole, K. Michelle, and Cynthia Bailey. Not all of the ladies are exactly housewives, as Porsha has stepped into a new era of her life after her divorce from Dennis McKinley was finalized. 

Patrice
Patrice 'Sway' McKinney in the trailer (Image Source: Bravo)

In the trailer, she appears to blast Dennis, yelling, "You are the trauma. Not the drama, the f***ing trauma." In the very next moment, we get a glimpse of Patrice 'Sway' McKinney telling someone that she "didn't sign up for no anxiety." Then Porsha appears to be crying and hugging a woman for comfort, who is definitely not her partner. Meanwhile, Drew and K. Michelle's feud continues to intensify. After K. Michelle rejects Drew's claim that she has been dishonest, Drew questions why no one is calling her out. The tension escalates further when she alleges that K. Michelle once described a man believed to be her friend, Blakk Tatted, as "handsome," despite repeatedly denying that she knows him.

Porsha Williams in the trailer (Image Credit: Bravo)
Porsha Williams in the trailer (Image Source: Bravo)

The most heated part of the season is going to be Porsha and Shamea's explosive clash over past issues involving their mothers. "In fact, your mom did something first to my mom," says Shamea as the whole group gasps. Porsha retaliates with a biting comeback, and said, "You and your mother are low-down, dirty snakes." Also in the clip, the cast heads to Scotland to play what appears to be their own version of 'The Traitors'. Phaedra, who previously competed on Season 2 of 'The Traitors', has now become the host by adopting her alter ego "Alanesha Came." The women, dressed in the show's signature green hooded robes, take part in a game as Phaedra declares, "Tonight, we will see who are the faithful and who are the traitors." 

The trip also features the women engaging in fun activities like tug-of-war and ghost hunting, but knowing our housewives, the drama is always lurking around the corner as Phaedra throws around words like "been deceitful" and "moments of betrayal." The explosive trailer confirms that the rest of Season 17 will deliver the signature drama, chaos, tears, and personal friction that have kept fans glued to their screens. Fans can catch the new episodes of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' on Sundays at 8.00 p.m. on Bravo and Peacock.

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