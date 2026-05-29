John Legend isn’t returning for ‘The Voice’ Season 30 and there's a good reason why

The upcoming season of the NBC show will feature Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah as coaches

'The Voice' Season 30 is all set to premiere later this year, but the upcoming installment will bring with it a few changes. The contestants of the long-running singing competition show rely heavily on the coaches to guide them through several milestones along the way. Over the years, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend have become integral parts of the show. While the trio appeared together on the previously aired Season 29 of 'The Voice', Legend announced earlier this year that he would not be returning as a coach for Season 30.

While the artist's exit after 11 seasons comes as disappointing news for fans, Legend has a really good reason for his decision. In January 2026, Legend took to his Instagram account to announce that he would be embarking on a new tour this year. The tour is titled 'A Night of Songs and Stories,' and he wrote in his post, "I'm excited to bring A Night of Songs & Stories back - just you and me, the piano, and the stories behind the songs. This is one of my favorite things to do; there's something really special about these nights. Come spend the evening with me." According to his post, the singer began with his first show on March 18.

John Legend on the sets of 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @johnlegend)

Although much of the tour is scheduled to wrap up by May, Legend's official website states that he will be touring with his entourage for performances in Europe. It was also mentioned that the singer will eventually return stateside by the end of summer. Even though Legend will be missing in action from the upcoming edition of 'The Voice', given his record, one can't completely rule out his return. It was previously announced that Clarkson, Levine, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah will be joining the coaching panel for 'The Voice' Season 30.

Carson Daly, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice Season 29 Episode 8 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

Levine will return after winning the latest 'The Voice: Battle of Champions' edition of the show with Alexia Jayy. Fans may recognize Riley Green for his recent appearance on the 'Yellowstone' spinoff series 'Marshals'. He also previously took the stage during 'The Voice' Season 28 finale to perform his track 'Jesus Saves.' The latest season of the reality show included several twists and new rounds, and it is yet to be seen what Season 30 will bring to the table when it releases in September 2026. Previous seasons of 'The Voice' are available to watch on NBC.