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‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 reveals cast including ex-NBA player’s daughter as Ariana Madix returns to host

Ariana Madix will return as host to guide the Islanders through all the recouplings, bombshell arrivals, and heartbreaks
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
'Love Island USA' Season 8 contestants (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)
'Love Island USA' Season 8 contestants (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

The villa doors are about to swing open again, and this year’s group of Islanders has fans talking before the first round of coupling even begins. Peacock officially introduced the cast for Season 8 of ‘Love Island USA’ on May 28, giving viewers their first look at the 12 singles heading into the dating experiment this summer. Among the new Islanders joining the villa this season are Aniya Harvey from Tyrone, Georgia, Beatriz Hatz from San Diego, Bryce Dettloff from Los Angeles, Gabriel Vasconcelos from Miami, KC Chandler from Fresno, California, Kenzie Annis from Kennesaw, Georgia, Melanie Moreno from Los Angeles, Sean Reifel from Easton, Pennsylvania, Sincere Rhea from Cape May, New Jersey, Trinity Tatum from Newport News, Virginia, Vasana Montgomery from Beaverton, Oregon, and Zach Georgiou from Birmingham, England.

A couple of names are already drawing extra attention online. Aniya Harvey comes from a sports family and is the daughter of retired NBA player Donnell Harvey. Meanwhile, Zach Georgiou has a direct connection to the franchise, too. His brother Charlie appeared on the show last season. Returning to guide the Islanders through all the recouplings, bombshell arrivals, heartbreaks, and messy late-night chats is Ariana Madix. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ personality is back to host the show. Comedian Iain Stirling will also return as the narrator. As excitement builds for the new season, the series also shared a reminder for viewers online.

A glimpse of Ariana Madix from the teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)
A glimpse of Ariana Madix from the teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

In a statement posted through the show’s official Instagram account on May 27, the team encouraged fans to keep discussions respectful once episodes begin airing. The statement read, “The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community. We love seeing your reactions, opinions and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected. This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!” Moreover, Season 8 will also bring back ‘Aftersun’, the companion series that breaks down the biggest moments from the show each week. ‘Summer House’ personality Ciara Miller and digital creator Tefi Pessoa will serve as co-hosts.

‘Aftersun’ is scheduled to premiere on June 13 and will air every Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. According to Peacock, the spinoff series will include bonus clips that didn't make it to the main episodes, along with longer exit interviews featuring dumped Islanders. The show will also preview incoming bombshells before they officially enter the game. New episodes of Season 8 will begin streaming on June 2 on Peacock. During premiere week, fresh episodes will drop daily at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET. After the first week, episodes will continue airing every day except Wednesday.

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