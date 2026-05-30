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Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Seven-day champ Chris D’Angelo aims for $200,000 in the latest installment

Chris D’Angelo faces off against Matt Patrick and Lili Driggs in the latest installment of ‘Jeopardy!’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings on the set of 'Jeopardy! (Cover Image Source: Jeopardy! | CBS Press)
Ken Jennings on the set of 'Jeopardy! (Cover Image Source: Jeopardy! | CBS Press)

Chris D'Angelo returns to play his eighth straight game on 'Jeopardy!' with $174,201 in his kitty. The content manager faced off against Matt Patrick, from Bloomfield, New Jersey, and Lili Driggs, from New York, New York. Fans were waiting with bated breath to see whether D'Angelo could cross two milestones: win his eighth straight game and surpass $200,000 in winnings. During the interview segment, the returning champion shared his plans about the huge prize money he has accumulated over the past seven days. He hopes to splurge on a trip to Tokyo with his wife, since they missed out on one in 2020. In this game, like many of D'Angelo's previous participations, Daily Doubles had a major say. 

Chris D'Angelo playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Chris D'Angelo playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

D'Angelo came out all guns blazing in the 'Jeopardy!' round. At the first commercial break (after 15 clues), he had a massive lead with $5,200. Driggs followed him with $600, and Patrick was dead last with -$600. The first Daily Double (DD) came the way of D'Angelo on clue number 18. This DD belonged to the category, '1- Syllable Science,' and its clue read, "You might say we have this chemical element to thank for the Bronze Age, since the Bronze Agers couldn't make bronze without it." At this point, D'Angelo had around $6,600, and he decided to go in with a wager of $1,000. He responded with "What is tin?" which was deemed correct, and elevated his winnings to $7,600.

Cast photos of Driggs and Patrick (Image Source: Jeopardy!)
Cast photos of (L) Driggs and (R) Patrick (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

At the end of the first round, D'Angelo was ahead with $11,000, while Driggs had secured second place with $400, and Patrick was in the same spot as before with -$600. 'Double Jeopardy' brought some Triple Stumpers into play, but D'Angelo did not take his foot off the pedal. The returning champion was again blessed with a DD, this time on clue number ten. At this point, he had $14,600 to his name. He decided to bet $4,000 for a DD category 'Underground.' The clue read, "Troglofauna, a word new to Jeopardy!, includes a species discovered in 2020 of this arthropod, with one specimen having 1,306 legs." D'Angelo confidently answered "What is a millipede?" correctly, pushing his score to $18,600.

A minor hiccup occurred during the proceedings when, for a clue in the category 'I'm ambivalent about this category.' It read, "When I struggle to make up my mind, I'm doing this 'over' a decision; as an adjective, it can also describe the painful struggle." Patrick answered with "What is wrestling?" which was incorrect. The correct answer was "agonizing." However, later, the judges took back the ruling and gave Patrick $2,000 for the response. D'Angelo also found the last DD on clue number 26. This one was from the category, ''El' on Earth" and its clue read, "A name associated with a place of great wealth… this county includes South Lake Tahoe & Grizzly Flats." The returning champion had no answer, which meant his $4,800 wager went down in the dust. The correct answer was 'El Dorado County.'

Ken Jennings hosting 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings hosting 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Going into the 'Final Jeopardy,' (FJ) D'Angelo had $16,200, while Patrick had moved to the second spot with $5,800, and Driggs was now in the third spot with $4,400. The FJ was from the category 'Exercise,' and its clue read, "A WWI internee created this form of exercise, adapting hospital beds as makeshift equipment to rehab injured soldiers." Driggs and D'Angelo answered correctly with "What is Pilates?" and finished their game with $6,400 and $20,000, respectively. Patrick was wrong and ended with $2,795. Just like that, D'Angelo has won his eighth victory in a row, but the $200,000 mark remains in the hunt as he now has $194,201 in total earnings. The content manager will return to defend his title on Monday. 'Jeopardy!' is a syndicated show in its 42nd season, streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

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