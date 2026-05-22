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‘Dutton Ranch’: Episode 3's first look image teases a connection between Beulah Jackson and Everett McKinney

‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 3 teases fallout from Rip’s actions and hints at a mysterious connection between Beulah and Everett.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of Everett McKinney and Beulah Jackson from Episode 3 of 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Dutton Ranch)
An image of Everett McKinney and Beulah Jackson from Episode 3 of 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Dutton Ranch)

'Dutton Ranch' is gearing up for tense drama as episode 3, titled 'Act of God Business,' is set to drop on Friday on Paramount+. The show's third chapter is directed by Greg Yaitanes from a script written by J. Todd Scott. Created by Chad Feehan, the 'Yellowstone' spinoff series premiered on the streamer on May 15. 'Dutton Ranch' follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) after relocating from Montana to Rio Paloma, South Texas, for a fresh start. However, the couple finds themselves at odds with the formidable businesswoman and owner of the 10 Petal Ranch, Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), soon after arriving at their new ranch.  

A still from the upcoming series 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from the upcoming series 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

In the second episode, it is revealed that the Jackson family had previously tried to buy the ranch now owned by Beth and Rip. Things get worse after Rip finds the dead body of Wes, the Jackson family's foreman at this ranch, and proceeds to dump it in a minefield. Beulah's oldest son, Rob-Will, had killed Wes as his knowledge of the family's hidden secrets made him a threat. Episode 3 will see the fallout of Rip's actions and reveal more of the dynamics within the Jackson family. During the show's first two episodes, Rip and Beth encounter the helpful veterinarian Dr. Everett McKinney (Ed Harris). A celebrated Vietnam War veteran, Everett has worked as a veterinarian in the Rio Paloma area for decades. 

An image of Ed Harris as Everett in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
An image of Ed Harris as Everett in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

In the 30-second preview clip, Everett warns someone that they should be very worried. The trailer ends with Rip telling the new ranch hand, Zachariah, that his prayers better not be for show, "or I'll shoot you myself." Moreover, a newly released image from episode 3 hints that Everett may have a history with Beulah. Both are seen attending a funeral together, hinting at a deeper connection between them. It must be noted that the characters haven't interacted on the show yet, but that will seemingly change in the upcoming episode.  

An image of Everett and Beth from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
An image of Everett and Beth from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

On May 17, Bening spoke to Variety about how the showrunners approached her for the larger-than-life character of Beulah. "They told me the story that they were going to be unfolding as well with Ed Harris. They got me intrigued, and I thought, 'Beulah, she’s interesting.' She’s a rancher, but she’s longing for love as she wants to keep everything together, which she is unable to do, which is why the show happens." Elsewhere, in the interview, she again mentions sharing screen space with Harris, "I began to see how this was all going to play out with Ed Harris playing Everett, with who my sons were, who my granddaughter was, who Beth and Rip were." The interview hints that Everett and Beulah share a deeper history, leading some fans to speculate about a possible past relationship. We'll find the answers when Episode 3 of 'Dutton Ranch' airs on Paramount+.  

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