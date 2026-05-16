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Where was Dutton Ranch filmed? A look at the prime locations of Taylor Sheridan’s explosive spin-off

'Dutton Ranch's breathtaking filming locations generated the buzz after the series premiere earlier this week
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler with Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler with Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)

'Dutton Ranch' opened to rave reviews, signaling yet another hit for Taylor Sheridan. The 'Yellowstone' spinoff on Paramount Network and Paramount+ premiered with two episodes on Friday (May 15), and brings back to two central characters from the mothership. Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler with Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton reprise their roles from 'Yellowstone'. The opening scene shows the two at their home in Dillon, Montana, and later the move to Rio Paloma, Texas. This had fans talking about the series' prime filming locations.

A still from the upcoming series 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

The series was filmed in Montana and Texas, with Christina Alexandra Voros confirming the spots. "Some of [Episode 1] was filmed in Montana up until the fire,” she told TV Insider. "The fire we actually filmed predominantly in Texas." Much like 'Yellowstone', the ranch houses are real in the spinoff with The Saunders Ranch in Weatherford, Texas, serving as Rip and Beth's home. Owned by the Saunders family, the picturesque house makes for the perfect setting for a Western. "It very much is in real life what it is in the story," Voros added. "We could not believe it when we found it. It is so spectacular, and our production design team did a beautiful job making it very much Beulah’s. But it is a big ranch house on the property of a sprawling ranch outside of Fort Worth. We used certain locations to cobble together that landscape," Voros detailed. 

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

"Some of it was the ranch itself, some of it was at another ranch in another location. The barn for the 10 Petal was in a different location than the actual house for the 10 Petal. A landscape very often teaches you how it needs to be filmed. The light in Texas is so different from the light in Montana. There is a harshness to it and a warmth to it,” she says. “You don’t get the blue mountaintops and the green valleys. It’s a very rich, saturated, hot environment. That helped us navigate how to tell the story in a way that felt familiar in terms of camera language but different in terms of the visual landscape." The attention to detail from Voros is a notable reason why the drama has been a hit with the audience. The breathtaking locations made 'Yellowstone' what it was, and now the same has been the route for 'Dutton Ranch'. The larger-than-life aesthetic has been distinctly seen in the series opener. 'Dutton Ranch' streams on Friday mornings on Paramount+ before airing on the Paramount TV channel at 8/7c.

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