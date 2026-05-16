‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who killed Wes? Rip's deadly secret hints at bigger trouble

Beth faces new enemies in a new town, and Rip deals with a murder mystery in the first two episodes of 'Dutton Ranch.'

'Yellowstone' might have ended in 2024, but its legacy continues with spin-off shows. 'Marshals' has already dominated the network television, and now 'Dutton Ranch' aims to do the same. The show recently released its first two episodes on Paramount+, and it is safe to say Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) have not left their penchant for havoc. In the 'Yellowstone' finale, the couple was seen gearing up for their new life in Dillon, Montana. The premiere episode, titled 'The Untold Want,' revealed that the peace in Dillon did not last long. Forest fires ruined their new ranch, and all the couple was left with was their ward, Carter (Finn Little), and some things they could escape with before the disaster. "It's all gone," Rip said, standing in front of all the destruction.

A still of Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Six months later, the couple is seen in Rio Paloma, in South Texas. They have purchased a new ranch, which apparently was a better financial option than starting over in Dillon. Apart from one hand named Azul Ramos (JR Villarreal), and a herd of steer, the ranch screamed new beginnings for the couple. "He never got to be happy," Beth states hopefully in the new property. "I want it simple. You, Carter, me." The "happiness" appears to slip out of her hands again when she found herself in a confrontation with Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening). Belulah, the owner of the neighboring 10-Petal ranch, also controls the local cattle market.

A still of Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Beulah refuses to give Beth access to the slaughterhouse, claiming that to gain the service, they must have around 50 head. It is later revealed that Beulah’s dismissive attitude stems from the fact that the previous owners sold the newly minted ‘Dutton Ranch’ to Rip and Beth, and not to her. “Maybe I’ll carve ‘em myself,” Beth responds before exiting the scene. Beth then came across large-animal veterinarian Everett McKinney (Ed Harris) at the Split Heart Bar, but this interaction ended on a good note, as both joined forces to save an injured horse. Rip is also making acquaintances with his new neighbors, and came face-to-face with Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) at a gas station. The brief confrontation also suggests that there are no Thanksgiving dinners in the future.

Unbeknownst to the couple, Rob-Will has already caused trouble in their life. After killing 10-P foreman Wes Ayers (Nakoa DeCoite) for making him look bad, Beulah's son buries him in Dutton Ranch. Rip finds the body in the episode's closing moments. The second episode, titled 'Earn Another Day,' shows how Beth breaks free from Beulah's control and the fate of Wes's dead body. Everett takes Beth to a slaughterhouse nearby that is not controlled by Beulah. She strikes a deal with the owner, and her problem is solved. Rip, on the other hand, hires another cowboy for the ranch named Zachariah (Marc Menchaca).

This episode focuses on the Jackson family drama. It is revealed that, despite his callous attitude, Rob-Will is adored by his mother. This seems to be an issue for the business-minded son, Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba), who has to clear up his brother's messes. He spends the episode handling Whitney (Olivia Rose Keegan), Wes's widow, and other cowboys concerned with Wes's disappearance. Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) also seems unhappy with her grandmother, blaming her for her father, Rob-Will's, condition. She also strikes up a connection with Carter. The episode ends with the revelation that Rip stored the dead body in his freezer. Why did Rip keep such a big secret from Beth? Would Rip and Beth find themselves involved in the murder plot? What will the rivalry with Jacksons cost them? New episodes releasing every Friday will answer these burning questions.