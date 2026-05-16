MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who killed Wes? Rip's deadly secret hints at bigger trouble

Beth faces new enemies in a new town, and Rip deals with a murder mystery in the first two episodes of 'Dutton Ranch.'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Beth and Rip in 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)
A still of Beth and Rip in 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

'Yellowstone' might have ended in 2024, but its legacy continues with spin-off shows. 'Marshals' has already dominated the network television, and now 'Dutton Ranch' aims to do the same. The show recently released its first two episodes on Paramount+, and it is safe to say Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) have not left their penchant for havoc. In the 'Yellowstone' finale, the couple was seen gearing up for their new life in Dillon, Montana. The premiere episode, titled 'The Untold Want,' revealed that the peace in Dillon did not last long. Forest fires ruined their new ranch, and all the couple was left with was their ward, Carter (Finn Little), and some things they could escape with before the disaster. "It's all gone," Rip said, standing in front of all the destruction.

Still of Beth and Rip in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)
A still of Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Six months later, the couple is seen in Rio Paloma, in South Texas. They have purchased a new ranch, which apparently was a better financial option than starting over in Dillon. Apart from one hand named Azul Ramos (JR Villarreal), and a herd of steer, the ranch screamed new beginnings for the couple. "He never got to be happy," Beth states hopefully in the new property. "I want it simple. You, Carter, me."  The "happiness" appears to slip out of her hands again when she found herself in a confrontation with Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening). Belulah, the owner of the neighboring 10-Petal ranch, also controls the local cattle market. 

Still of Rip and Beth in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ Emerson Miller)
A still of Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Beulah refuses to give Beth access to the slaughterhouse, claiming that to gain the service, they must have around 50 head. It is later revealed that Beulah’s dismissive attitude stems from the fact that the previous owners sold the newly minted ‘Dutton Ranch’ to Rip and Beth, and not to her. “Maybe I’ll carve ‘em myself,” Beth responds before exiting the scene. Beth then came across large-animal veterinarian Everett McKinney (Ed Harris) at the Split Heart Bar, but this interaction ended on a good note, as both joined forces to save an injured horse. Rip is also making acquaintances with his new neighbors, and came face-to-face with Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) at a gas station. The brief confrontation also suggests that there are no Thanksgiving dinners in the future.

Unbeknownst to the couple, Rob-Will has already caused trouble in their life. After killing 10-P foreman Wes Ayers (Nakoa DeCoite) for making him look bad, Beulah's son buries him in Dutton Ranch. Rip finds the body in the episode's closing moments. The second episode, titled 'Earn Another Day,' shows how Beth breaks free from Beulah's control and the fate of Wes's dead body. Everett takes Beth to a slaughterhouse nearby that is not controlled by Beulah. She strikes a deal with the owner, and her problem is solved. Rip, on the other hand, hires another cowboy for the ranch named Zachariah (Marc Menchaca).

This episode focuses on the Jackson family drama. It is revealed that, despite his callous attitude, Rob-Will is adored by his mother. This seems to be an issue for the business-minded son, Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba), who has to clear up his brother's messes. He spends the episode handling Whitney (Olivia Rose Keegan), Wes's widow, and other cowboys concerned with Wes's disappearance. Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) also seems unhappy with her grandmother, blaming her for her father, Rob-Will's, condition. She also strikes up a connection with Carter. The episode ends with the revelation that Rip stored the dead body in his freezer. Why did Rip keep such a big secret from Beth? Would Rip and Beth find themselves involved in the murder plot? What will the rivalry with Jacksons cost them? New episodes releasing every Friday will answer these burning questions.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ crowns a new champion — but what she did with her $1M prize money will move you
TV

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ crowns a new champion — but what she did with her $1M prize money will move you

ESPN personality Mina Kimes defeated actor Steven Weber and comedian Ike Barinholtz during the May 15 championship broadcast
6 hours ago
Did Jamie Fraser really die? ‘Outlander’ Season 8 ending twist and Claire’s transformation explained
OUTLANDER

Did Jamie Fraser really die? ‘Outlander’ Season 8 ending twist and Claire’s transformation explained

‘Outlander’ Season 8’s final episode left fans convinced Jamie Fraser was doomed before a shocking last-minute twist changed everything.
6 hours ago
‘Duck Dynasty’ romance that survived two affairs is now a Lifetime movie — here's everything you should know
TV

‘Duck Dynasty’ romance that survived two affairs is now a Lifetime movie — here's everything you should know

Duck Dynasty's Lisa and Al Robertson are revealing a chapter of their life, but not on their famous show
7 hours ago
Is ‘The Crash’ based on a true story? Netflix documentary revisits Ohio teen convicted of killing boyfriend
TV

Is ‘The Crash’ based on a true story? Netflix documentary revisits Ohio teen convicted of killing boyfriend

A deadly Ohio crash that killed two young men turned into a murder case that still divides opinions years after the shocking verdict.
10 hours ago
‘Boys of Tommen’ ropes in Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez but one major detail remains missing
TV

‘Boys of Tommen’ ropes in Nancy Surridge and Conor Sánchez but one major detail remains missing

Prime Video casts the lead stars for its next young adult series, ‘Boys of Tommen,’ adapting Chloe Walsh’s bestselling romance novels.
15 hours ago
'The Boys' star opens up on his true feelings about Homelander ahead of show's finale
THE BOYS (2019)

'The Boys' star opens up on his true feelings about Homelander ahead of show's finale

A prominent 'The Boys' star reflects on his complicated relationship with Homelander ahead of ‘The Boys’ finale.
16 hours ago
'The Oval' drops intense teaser trailer for final season alongside huge return announcement
TV

'The Oval' drops intense teaser trailer for final season alongside huge return announcement

‘The Oval’ Season 7 teaser hints at political chaos, shocking revelations, and a dangerous new crisis inside the White House.
19 hours ago
‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9 gets exciting release shake-up as Adult Swim drops surprise update
TV

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9 gets exciting release shake-up as Adult Swim drops surprise update

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9 received an unexpected release boost in a major update, and it's releasing sooner than we think.
21 hours ago
'M.I.A' creator shares exciting update for crime drama's future but one key detail is still missing
TV

'M.I.A' creator shares exciting update for crime drama's future but one key detail is still missing

The crime drama series premiered its nine episodes on Peacock on May 7, after which showrunner spoke about 'M.I.A' next seasons.
1 day ago
‘Off Campus’ adds 'Safe' and 'Doctor Odyssey' stars for Season 2 but one major detail is missing
TV

‘Off Campus’ adds 'Safe' and 'Doctor Odyssey' stars for Season 2 but one major detail is missing

Season 1 of 'Of Campus' was released on May 13 on Amazon Prime Video, and now we already have a big update for Season 2.
1 day ago